President Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump for Calling America 'a Failing Nation': 'Come On, Man'
President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump for talking smack about the U.S.
“My predecessor likes to say America is a failing nation. In my faith, ‘Bless me, Father, for he has sinned,’” Biden said on Thursday, January 18, as he did the sign of the cross.
“I mean, come on. Failing nation. And by the way, did you hear he wants to see the stock market crash?” Biden, 81, continued. "We’re doing well, he’s acknowledging that, we’re doing pretty damn well economically and getting better. He wants to see the stock market crash. You know why? He doesn’t want to be the next Herbert Hoover. As I told him, he’s already Hoover. He’s the only president to be president for four years and lose jobs, not gaining jobs."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, previously said how he hopes things will combust in the next few months.
"When there’s a crash, I hope it’s gonna be during this next [sic] 12 months because I don’t wanna be Hebert Hoover – the one president, I just don’t wanna be Herbert Hoover," he told Lou Dobbs, referring to Hoover, who was president amid a stock market crash which triggered the Great Depression.
“We have an economy that’s so fragile, and the only reason it’s running now is it’s running off the fumes of what we did,” he added. “It’s just running off the fumes.”
While speaking on Thursday, Biden brought up Trump's prior remarks and noted that he's is out of touch with reality.
“Come on, man. You know some of the things he said. Well, I won’t get started. But look, frankly, to put it very politely, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Biden said.
The two men have been feuding as the 2024 election looms.
On January 18, Trump took aim at Biden while speaking to Sean Hannity.
“Biden is a threat to democracy. He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous, for a couple of reasons," Trump stated, adding that the president is "grossly incompetent."
“Actually, in his own way, it’s not him, it’s the people that surround him,” he added. “He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk. You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country. They’re running it right into the ground.”