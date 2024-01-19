President Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump for Calling America 'a Failing Nation': 'Come On, Man'

“I mean, come on. Failing nation. And by the way, did you hear he wants to see the stock market crash?” Biden, 81, continued. "We’re doing well, he’s acknowledging that, we’re doing pretty damn well economically and getting better. He wants to see the stock market crash. You know why? He doesn’t want to be the next Herbert Hoover. As I told him, he’s already Hoover. He’s the only president to be president for four years and lose jobs, not gaining jobs."

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, previously said how he hopes things will combust in the next few months.

"When there’s a crash, I hope it’s gonna be during this next [sic] 12 months because I don’t wanna be Hebert Hoover – the one president, I just don’t wanna be Herbert Hoover," he told Lou Dobbs, referring to Hoover, who was president amid a stock market crash which triggered the Great Depression.