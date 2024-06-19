Donald Trump Slammed for 'Incoherent Rambling' After Appearing ‘Desperate for Attention’ at Campaign Rally
Is Donald Trump struggling with his campaign? The Republican nominee recently gave an incomprehensible speech at a campaign rally, and critics are worried about his mental capacity.
"Aside from the scrambled egg brain incoherent rambling where is is lying again about crowd size, my favorite part of this is he’s acting like he was telling this to Melania when she doesn’t talk to him and refuses to be seen with him in public," Ron Filipkowski said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The editor-in-chief has been critical of the former president, and often fact cheks Trump's claims on social media.
"Nobody has ever seen a crowd like it. That broke every record in New Jersey history. Nobody has ever seen a hundred— and I don’t have a guitar. Don’t forget, Elvis had a guitar. I don’t have a guitar. I stand up here by myself, terrible," Trump told fans in Racine, WI, on Friday, June 18.
People quickly took to X to discuss the former president's speech.
"Wait. He's talking about crowd size in Jersey, mentions a guitar, and *Elvis* is his go-to musician for... Jersey? Like, there wasn't any other musician who commands huge crowds, has a guitar, and beloved by 99% of all people in New Jersey?" one user wrote, seemingly hinting at Trump avoiding mentioning New Jersey natives and rock legends Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.
“'I stand up here by myself… terrible!' Yes. Terrible is one word for it, definitely," another added.
Trump went to the Garden State earlier this year, and critics noticed that his description of the turnout didn't match the photographs taken.
"He’s right, no one has ever seen it because it didn’t happen," one person pointed out.
"Is it just me or do his insecurities show more when he is desperate for attention?" someone questioned.
Trump isn't the only nominee whose cognitive abilities have been questioned, as the real estate tycoon expressed concerns about Joe Biden. OK! previously reported Trump ridiculed Biden while talking to a crowd of his supporters.
"Joe Biden is humiliating our country on the world stage. He’s actually humiliating us," Trump said. "You saw what happened this weekend. It’s turning the United States into a total joke all over the world."
"First, he wandered off the G7 in Europe on this stage," he continued. "He looked like he didn’t know where the h--- he was, but he didn’t know where he was. He’s blaming it now on AI. He’s saying– he doesn’t what [sic] AI is, but that’s ok."
Trump was adamant that the Biden administration pushes the narrative that the POTUS' "mistakes" are just "fakes."
"But Crooked Joe and his handlers are insisting he’s sharper than ever, and they say the videos of Crooked Joe shuffling around are clean fakes," he said. "You know what a clean fake is? They’re deceptively edited."
"And I don’t think clean fakes, although they do," the reality star continued. "They do that. They do that. They’re the fake news."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Author Ramin Setoodah alleged Trump has "severe memory issues" after the two met several times for research purposes.
"As the journalist who spent the most time with him, I have to say, he couldn’t remember things," he said in an interview. "He couldn’t even remember me. I think that the American public really needs to see this portrait of Donald Trump, because this shows what he is like and who he is and who he has always been."