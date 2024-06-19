Donald Trump Slammed for 'Incoherent Rambling' After Appearing ‘Desperate for Attention’ at Campaign Rally

"Nobody has ever seen a crowd like it. That broke every record in New Jersey history. Nobody has ever seen a hundred— and I don’t have a guitar. Don’t forget, Elvis had a guitar. I don’t have a guitar. I stand up here by myself, terrible," Trump told fans in Racine, WI, on Friday, June 18.

People quickly took to X to discuss the former president's speech.

"Wait. He's talking about crowd size in Jersey, mentions a guitar, and *Elvis* is his go-to musician for... Jersey? Like, there wasn't any other musician who commands huge crowds, has a guitar, and beloved by 99% of all people in New Jersey?" one user wrote, seemingly hinting at Trump avoiding mentioning New Jersey natives and rock legends Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

“'I stand up here by myself… terrible!' Yes. Terrible is one word for it, definitely," another added.