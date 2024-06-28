Joe Biden 'Is the Worst President' and 17 Other Things Donald Trump Said at the 2024 Presidential Debate

Donald Trump Called Out Joe Biden for 'Weaponization'

Former U.S. president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump targeted Joe Biden when asked about the country's increasing national debt. "We’re like a third-world nation. Between weaponization of his election, trying to go after his political opponent," Trump said. "All of the things he’s done, we’ve become like a third-world nation."

Donald Trump Questioned Joe Biden's Decisions

Trump shed light on how the incumbent president handled the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. "As far as Afghanistan is concerned, I was getting out of Afghanistan but we were getting out with dignity, with strength, with power," the former The Apprentice host said. "He got out. It was the most embarrassing day in the history of our country’s life."

Donald Trump Said the U.S. Had the Safest Border During His Administration

While speaking about Biden's decision to open the country's border, Trump also claimed the U.S. has the largest number of terrorists than anywhere in the world. "There's never been anything like it, and people are dying all over the place, including the people that are coming up in caravans," Trump claimed.

Donald Trump Doubled Down on Joe Biden's Statement About Immigrants Committing Violence

While Biden claimed young women had been raped by their family members, Trump highlighted another important issue the U.S. has reportedly been facing. "There have been many young women murdered by the people he allows to cross the border," he said. "These killers are coming into our country, and they are raping and killing women."

What Did Joe Biden Say?

Trump dropped a scathing comment that questioned Biden's health after the president appeared to have misspoken while answering a question about immigration. "I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either," Trump said.

Donald Trump Dodged a Question About the War in Gaza

CNN moderator Dana Bash asked Trump if he would support an independent Palestinian state to put the war between Israel and Hamas to an end. "I’d have to see," Trump answered before changing the topic.

Donald Trump Spoke About Having Immigrants in the Country

The ex-POTUS claimed Americans are "living right now in a rat’s nest" amid the rising crime in the country. "They are killing our people in New York and California and every state in the union because we don’t have borders anymore," he said of the immigrants. "They’re killing our citizens at a level that we’ve never seen before."

Joe Biden Is a Criminal, Said Donald Trump

After Biden called him a convicted felon following the guilty verdict in his hush money case, Trump hit back and branded the president a criminal. "Joe could be a convicted felon with all of the things that he’s done, he’s done horrible things," Trump said, later adding, " This man, you’re lucky, you’re lucky, I did nothing wrong. We have a system that was rigged and disgusting."

Donald Trump Dismissed the Claims Involving Stormy Daniels

Biden said Trump has "the morals of an alley cat" as he shared his rival's legal battles and controversies. The media personality, 78, declared, "I didn't have s-- with a p--- star," likely referring to Stormy Daniels or Karen McDougal.

Donald Trump Said Joe Biden Failed in Keeping the 'Perfect Economy' He Left

The presumptive GOP nominee asserted elsewhere in the debate that he left the current president a "perfect economy" but ruined it. "All he had to do was leave it alone," Trump said of the economy. "All he had to do was leave it. He decided to open up our border."

What Donald Trump Did for the Environment

While Biden firmly pointed out Trump's lack of environmental work, he said they used all forms "of energy" during his administration. He rolled back regulations, as well. "And we had it," Trump said. "We had the best numbers ever."

Why Donald Trump Fired the Marine General

Biden called out his rival for calling fallen military members "suckers" and having the Marine general fired for publicizing the comments. Trump, in response, said the general deserved to lose the position because "he was no good." Biden continued to attack Trump over a report he called veterans "suckers and losers," as reported by The Atlantic. He also alleged that Trump fired the Marine general who reported the comments to the press. "This guy hasn’t fired anybody. He should have fired every military man involved in the Afghan horror show, the most embarrassing [incident] in the history of our country," Trump said of Biden after referencing his "You're fired" line from The Apprentice. He directly asked Biden, "Did you fire anybody? Did you fire anybody on the border? Joe, our country is being destroyed as you and I sit up here and waste a lot of time on this debate."

Joe Biden Is the Worst President

Instead of answering a question about his plans for childcare access, Trump took the chance to slam Biden instead by calling him "the worst president" of all time. "If he wins this election, our country doesn’t have a chance to get out of this rut," Trump said. "We probably won’t have a country left anymore, that’s how bad it is."

Donald Trump Suggested He Is Better Than Anyone Else

Speaking about immigration and healthcare, Trump declared he had "the biggest heart" on the stage. "Everything that he said just now, I’ll give you an example: I heard him say before insulin – I’m the one that got the insulin down for the seniors — I took care of the seniors," Trump claimed. He added, "I want to take care of people. But we’re destroying our country. They’re taking over our schools, our hospitals, and they’re going to be taking over Social Security."

Donald Trump Predicted Joe Biden Might Cause World War III

Trump accused Biden of doing things that could trigger World War III. "Russia would have never attacked if I had been president," Trump said. "He will drive us into World War III, and we are closer to World War III than anyone can imagine."

Donald Trump Made a False Statement

During the debate, Trump claimed he deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd. "When they ripped down Portland, when they ripped down many other cities. You go to Minnesota, Minneapolis, what they’ve done there with the fires all over the city — if I didn’t bring in the National Guard, that city would have been destroyed," the 2024 presidential candidate said. CNN has since debunked his statement, clarifying that Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz was the one who activated the National Guard.

Donald Trump Challenged Joe Biden's Mental Fitness

Amid concerns over his age, Trump assured the viewers he is healthier than Biden. "Well, I took two tests, cognitive tests, I aced them, both of them as you know, we made it public," Trump claimed. "He took none, I'd like to see him take one, just one, a real easy one. Like go through the first five questions, he couldn't do it." The 45th U.S. president added, "We knock on wood wherever we may have wood that I'm in very good health. I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a very long way."

Will He Accept the 2024 Election Result?

Donald Trump Offered His Closing Statement

In his final two minutes, Trump offered a statement that served as an offense and defense. He highlighted Biden's alleged lapses before empathizing with Americans. "For three and a half years, we’ve been living in h---," Trump continued. "This is a hundred times Charlottesville, a thousand times Charlottesville. He ended his statement with: "We’re in a failing nation, but it’s not going to be failing anymore. We’re going to make it great again."