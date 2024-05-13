'Obnoxious' Donald Trump Mocked for His Cringey Dance Moves at New Jersey Rally: 'This Hurts to Watch'
Another day, another dance move from Donald Trump.
On Saturday, May 11, the ex-president, 77, was seen swaying at his New Jersey rally, leading people to make fun of him.
"Same move he had when he was hanging out in the clubs with Jeffrey Epstein," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, that same day.
In response, one person wrote, "Cringiest politician of all time," while another said, "He’s so obnoxious this physically hurts to watch."
A third user joked, "Chippendale's rejects," while another asked, "Why does he do that ???"
A fifth person quipped: "He’s adjusting his diaper."
Trump frequently attempts to show off his moves. While at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in mid-May, the former reality star was ripped apart for attempting to look cool.
"Sure, Joe Biden was in Wisconsin yesterday where his CHIPS act was creating thousands of new high-paying tech jobs, but Trump was dancing for people who bought his NFT cards before flying back to his criminal trial. Advantage: Trump," Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, May 9.
As OK! previously reported, Trump caused concern when he slurred his words at the recent rally.
"All done by [Joe] Biden. Carried out by [inaudible], all being done by him. Carried out by radical Democrats..." he told the crowd in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, but people were confused what he was trying to say.
- 'The Whole World Is Laughing at Him': Donald Trump Blasts 'Total Moron' Joe Biden at New Jersey Rally Ahead of 2024 Election
- 'Insane' Donald Trump Praises Silence of the Lambs' Hannibal Lecter as a 'Wonderful Man' in Bizarre Speech: Watch
- 'His Brain Is Mashed Potatoes at This Point': Donald Trump Causes Concern as He Fumbles Over His Words During NJ Rally
One person tried to decipher the inaudible word, stating, "Carry-dite-bye-raye-sigh-en," while another said, "Oh my god. Donald Trump can’t even get out a sentence and continues to stumble over his words. This man is not well. His rallies are quite painful to watch. He is clearly mentally declining."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though Trump has boasted about his mental fitness, a top doctor claims something is wrong with him.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.