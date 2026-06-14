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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
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'Stupid' Kristi Noem Bashed for Stumbling Over Basic Geography Question During Live Interview: 'Clueless'

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Source: @atrupar/X

Kristi Noem incorrectly named several Central American countries.

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June 14 2026, Updated 5:49 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem's most recent interview is turning heads.

The former Secretary of Homeland Security, 54, appeared on the Saturday, June 13, edition of Newsmax where she incorrectly stated the location of two Central American countries.

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Source: @atrupar/X

Kristi Noem made a big geography blunder in her latest interview that aired on June 13.

Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren first asked Noem who is America's "best friend in South America" currently.

"Well, we've worked so much with El Salvador and migration issues and third country agreements," she responded.

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Kristi Noem Was Slammed by Trolls Online for Her Big Blunder

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Source: @atrupar/X

Online users criticized Kristi Noem's answers.

Noem then mentioned Ecuador and Argentina before adding that "Costa Rica has been fantastic."

El Salvador and Costa Rica are in fact located in Central America — not South America.

Critics soon blasted Noem for her remarks, taking to social media to air their frustration.

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'Can Someone Buy These Idiots a Map?'

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Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip

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Source: MEGA

'She's as stupid as she looks,' one person blasted.

"She's as stupid as she looks and sounds. Gawd, I’m SO sick of this unqualified woman with her whiny voice. Ewwwww," someone slammed on X.

"It's no surprise that she's as clueless about geography as she is about everything else in the world," one person interjected. "Can someone buy these idiots a map?" another wondered.

"Education ain't so fashionable among them MAGAts," a user joked.

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Kristi Noem Was Fired by Donald Trump From Homeland Security in March

image of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem left her post at the DHS in March 2026.

Noem is currently serving as the U.S. special envoy to the Shield of the Americas after she left her position at the Department of Homeland Security.

The former South Dakota governor was the department's head from January 2025 until this past March. Noem’s appearance on the political talk show on Saturday was one of her first major TV spots since her firing.

Noem was rumored to be having an affair with senior aide Corey Lewandowski. It was reported in April that three of her former staff members — ex-deputy chief of staff Troup Hemenway, Josh King and Octavian Miller— were put on paid leave after she was terminated by President Donald Trump.

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image of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem were once rumored to have an affair.

Sources told the New York Post at the time the trio was removed due to their ties to Lewandowski.

“They didn’t want any people that would be tentacles for Lewandowski,” an insider said. These three staffers were allegedly told they were "not welcome" at their new jobs, while other workers who followed Noem into the DHS were allowed to stay.

“We’re going to help you for a little bit, but you’re obviously not welcome,” the source claimed department officials informed the terminated employees.

The lobbyist, 52, acted as an unpaid special government employee at the Department of Homeland Security, and would reportedly often introduce himself as Noem’s chief of staff.

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