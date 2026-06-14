'Stupid' Kristi Noem Bashed for Stumbling Over Basic Geography Question During Live Interview: 'Clueless'

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Kristi Noem's most recent interview is turning heads. The former Secretary of Homeland Security, 54, appeared on the Saturday, June 13, edition of Newsmax where she incorrectly stated the location of two Central American countries.

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VAN SUSTEREN: Who is our best friend in South America at this point



KRISTI NOEM: We've worked so much with El Salvador ... Costa Rica has been fantastic



(El Salvador and Costa Rica, dear reader, are not in South America) pic.twitter.com/TPq2sH4RYV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Kristi Noem made a big geography blunder in her latest interview that aired on June 13.

Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren first asked Noem who is America's "best friend in South America" currently. "Well, we've worked so much with El Salvador and migration issues and third country agreements," she responded.

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Kristi Noem Was Slammed by Trolls Online for Her Big Blunder

Source: @atrupar/X Online users criticized Kristi Noem's answers.

Noem then mentioned Ecuador and Argentina before adding that "Costa Rica has been fantastic." El Salvador and Costa Rica are in fact located in Central America — not South America. Critics soon blasted Noem for her remarks, taking to social media to air their frustration.

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'Can Someone Buy These Idiots a Map?'

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Source: MEGA 'She's as stupid as she looks,' one person blasted.

"She's as stupid as she looks and sounds. Gawd, I’m SO sick of this unqualified woman with her whiny voice. Ewwwww," someone slammed on X. "It's no surprise that she's as clueless about geography as she is about everything else in the world," one person interjected. "Can someone buy these idiots a map?" another wondered. "Education ain't so fashionable among them MAGAts," a user joked.

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Kristi Noem Was Fired by Donald Trump From Homeland Security in March

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem left her post at the DHS in March 2026.

Noem is currently serving as the U.S. special envoy to the Shield of the Americas after she left her position at the Department of Homeland Security. The former South Dakota governor was the department's head from January 2025 until this past March. Noem’s appearance on the political talk show on Saturday was one of her first major TV spots since her firing. Noem was rumored to be having an affair with senior aide Corey Lewandowski. It was reported in April that three of her former staff members — ex-deputy chief of staff Troup Hemenway, Josh King and Octavian Miller— were put on paid leave after she was terminated by President Donald Trump.

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Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem were once rumored to have an affair.