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Ex-Donald Trump Aide Predicts Who Will Be Fired Next

pic of Kash Patel.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Donald Trump DHS deputy chief of staff said he's surprised Kash Patel has lasted this long.

May 11 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

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Miles Taylor, former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff under President Donald Trump’s first term, who later became a vocal critic of the president, predicts that FBI Director Kash Patel is the next major figure likely to be fired from the president’s beleaguered cabinet.

Taylor, speaking on MS NOW, said Patel's alleged alcohol consumption is a major factor, as Taylor noted that Trump does not tolerate excessive drinking, particularly in light of Patel being filmed carousing and chugging beer during the Milan Olympics in February.

Taylor suggested that Patel is unlikely to make it through the summer, predicting his departure before Labor Day.

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image of Kash Patel has been under fire for his drinking habits.
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel has been under fire for his drinking habits.

“I think it’s remarkable he’s hung on this long, there was of course reporting that the president was close to replacing Patel, I would be very surprised if he makes it through the summer,” he said.

Reports indicate that Patel received a "dressing down" from the president after the Olympic incident.

Taylor is surprised that Patel has "hung on this long," given the president's personal disdain for intoxication.

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image of The former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff thinks Kash Patel will be fired next.
Source: MEGA

The former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff thinks Kash Patel will be fired next.

Taylor believes Patel will join an ignominious cast of Trump administration castoffs, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Despite being seen as a loyalist, Patel has faced intense scrutiny, with Yahoo Finance noting that prediction market bettors and insiders had pegged him as a top candidate for removal as early as December 2025.

The embattled FBI director is facing intense scrutiny and internal turmoil following reports of alleged excessive drinking and missed meetings.

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image of Kash Patel is suing 'The Atlantic' after they released their report.
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel is suing 'The Atlantic' after they released their report.

A "paranoid" Patel has responded by ordering polygraph tests for over two dozen staff members to find leakers and has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic.

Colleagues reportedly expressed alarm over Patel's "conspicuous inebriation" and frequent unexplained absences.

Patel reportedly "panicked" on April 10 when a technical login error led him to believe he had been fired, prompting him to call aides to announce his termination.

Allegations of his abuse of power include deploying a SWAT team for his girlfriend’s security and distributing personalized bourbon bottles with official FBI insignia.

image of Donald Trump previously fired Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously fired Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.

Taylor, who famously authored an anonymous "resistance" op-ed during Trump's first term, has argued that the 2025–2026 administration is designed to be an "echo chamber" with fewer people willing to push back against the president's actions.

He previously noted that Trump’s second-term cabinet was intentionally filled with loyalists who would not "push back" or act as "guardrails" like officials did in the first term.

Taylor himself has been targeted by a presidential memorandum ordering a probe into his past conduct, which he describes as a "test case" for the independence of government watchdogs.

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