Ex-Donald Trump Aide Predicts Who Will Be Fired Next

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Miles Taylor, former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff under President Donald Trump’s first term, who later became a vocal critic of the president, predicts that FBI Director Kash Patel is the next major figure likely to be fired from the president’s beleaguered cabinet. Taylor, speaking on MS NOW, said Patel's alleged alcohol consumption is a major factor, as Taylor noted that Trump does not tolerate excessive drinking, particularly in light of Patel being filmed carousing and chugging beer during the Milan Olympics in February. Taylor suggested that Patel is unlikely to make it through the summer, predicting his departure before Labor Day.

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Source: MEGA Kash Patel has been under fire for his drinking habits.

“I think it’s remarkable he’s hung on this long, there was of course reporting that the president was close to replacing Patel, I would be very surprised if he makes it through the summer,” he said. Reports indicate that Patel received a "dressing down" from the president after the Olympic incident. Taylor is surprised that Patel has "hung on this long," given the president's personal disdain for intoxication.

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Source: MEGA The former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff thinks Kash Patel will be fired next.

Taylor believes Patel will join an ignominious cast of Trump administration castoffs, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Despite being seen as a loyalist, Patel has faced intense scrutiny, with Yahoo Finance noting that prediction market bettors and insiders had pegged him as a top candidate for removal as early as December 2025. The embattled FBI director is facing intense scrutiny and internal turmoil following reports of alleged excessive drinking and missed meetings.

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Source: MEGA Kash Patel is suing 'The Atlantic' after they released their report.

A "paranoid" Patel has responded by ordering polygraph tests for over two dozen staff members to find leakers and has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic. Colleagues reportedly expressed alarm over Patel's "conspicuous inebriation" and frequent unexplained absences. Patel reportedly "panicked" on April 10 when a technical login error led him to believe he had been fired, prompting him to call aides to announce his termination. Allegations of his abuse of power include deploying a SWAT team for his girlfriend’s security and distributing personalized bourbon bottles with official FBI insignia.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously fired Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.