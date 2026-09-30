Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson Says He Proposed to Woman He met on TikTok With a Ring From His Fiancée’s Mom
Sept. 30 2026, Published 4:52 a.m. ET
Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson, ex of Mama June, has found love again, this time after meeting his fiancé, Taylor, on TikTok.
Per TMZ, the couple took their relationship to the next level during a TikTok Live on Sunday, September 27.
Taylor’s mother also played a part in the special moment.
Before proposing at Taylor’s Georgia home, Thompson asked her mom for her blessing.
He gave Taylor a ring that once belonged to his mother.
The couple first connected on TikTok about five months ago after the TV personality reached out to Taylor. Their first in-person visit soon turned into a weekend together.
She recalled what brought them closer in an interview with the outlet.
"A big ol’ pot of spaghetti," she said.
The pair eventually moved in together.
Mike also opened up about what he appreciates about his fiancé. "Sweet and very pretty," he said.
Taylor said she also grew fond of him as they continued spending time together, adding, "I really like him."
Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson Is Taking His Time With Wedding Plans
The new couple is not rushing into their next step.
They are considering a wedding sometime next year but have not chosen a location.
The 54-year-old previously shared a long-term relationship with Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon.
The two met in an online chat room and held a commitment ceremony in 2013.
Per TMZ, the ceremony required wedding guests to be warned that no cell phones, cameras, or outside videotaping were allowed for them.
However, they share a daughter, Alana Thompson, better known as 'Honey Boo Boo,' but were never legally married.
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The couple split in 2014, when June technically stopped wearing her ring.
In an interview with the outlet, the TV personality said, "Sugar Bear and I have decided to take some time apart to figure out some things in our relationship. We are taking things day by day but regardless of what happens the girls will always be our #1 priority. We want to thank ya'll for your support."
Later on, Thompson married Jennifer Lamb in 2017.
Pumpkin Considers Legal Action Over Daughter’s School
Meanwhile, June’s daughter Lauryn Efird, aka Pumpkin, is weighing legal options after she said a private elementary school in Georgia withdrew her daughter Ella's acceptance over her On----- presence.
Per TMZ, Pumpkin said she first contacted the school about a week and a half before the decision and described staff as warm and communicative at first.
She also visited the school without anyone raising concerns about her online work.
That changed when administrators called her into a Friday morning meeting.
She said they told her they knew about her social media and were withdrawing Ella’s acceptance. The school also agreed to refund her money.
Pumpkin said she did not argue with the staff and responded back.
"Now that I know you guys are this judgy, my child doesn't need to be here anyway," she said.
The creator told the outlet that she believes the school should have raised concerns about her account before continuing with Ella’s application.