Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson Says He Proposed to Woman He met on TikTok With a Ring From His Fiancée’s Mom

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Source: MEGA Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson gave Taylor a ring that once belonged to his mother during the proposal.

The couple first connected on TikTok about five months ago after the TV personality reached out to Taylor. Their first in-person visit soon turned into a weekend together. She recalled what brought them closer in an interview with the outlet. "A big ol’ pot of spaghetti," she said. The pair eventually moved in together. Mike also opened up about what he appreciates about his fiancé. "Sweet and very pretty," he said. Taylor said she also grew fond of him as they continued spending time together, adding, "I really like him."

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Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson Is Taking His Time With Wedding Plans

Source: MEGA Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson and Taylor planned to take their time with wedding plans and considered marrying sometime next year.

The new couple is not rushing into their next step. They are considering a wedding sometime next year but have not chosen a location. The 54-year-old previously shared a long-term relationship with Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon. The two met in an online chat room and held a commitment ceremony in 2013. Per TMZ, the ceremony required wedding guests to be warned that no cell phones, cameras, or outside videotaping were allowed for them. However, they share a daughter, Alana Thompson, better known as 'Honey Boo Boo,' but were never legally married.

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Source: MEGA Mama June and Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson split in 2014 after their long-term relationship came to an end.

The couple split in 2014, when June technically stopped wearing her ring. In an interview with the outlet, the TV personality said, "Sugar Bear and I have decided to take some time apart to figure out some things in our relationship. We are taking things day by day but regardless of what happens the girls will always be our #1 priority. We want to thank ya'll for your support." Later on, Thompson married Jennifer Lamb in 2017.

Pumpkin Considers Legal Action Over Daughter’s School

Source: @PUMPKIN/INSTAGRAM Pumpkin considered legal action after a Georgia school withdrew her daughter Ella’s acceptance over her OnlyFans presence.