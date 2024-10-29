Kate Middleton 'Replaced' Her Sapphire Engagement Ring to Resemble Her 'Love and Commitment' to Prince William
Kate Middleton has been seen with a new eternity band instead of her signature sapphire ring — which once belonged to Princess Diana — which could symbolize her close bond with Prince William.
"The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones — like anniversaries or births — or as a show of love and commitment,'' jewelry expert Ella Citron-Thompkins told GB News.
According to Citron-Thompkins, the change was "a subtle nod to the public by Kate and William that they are in love more than ever."
Diana first picked the accessory out of a catalog, and William proposed to Kate with the historic item back in 2010.
"This looks to resemble the promise ring that Prince William gave Kate at university when they first started dating; this was a rose-gold Victorian band embellished with pearls and garnets: representing both their birthstones," Citron-Thompkins explained.
"It is not the first time that the infamous Princess Diana ring has been missing during an outing, and it could simply be that it is being cleaned or resized, and Princess Kate has used the eternity rings in its place to help disperse any rumors," she continued.
According to the professional, Kate's new marital token paid "the perfect homage to the ring it replaced."
During the early stages of Kate's medical leave, conspiracy theories spread online about the state of the Waleses' union, as Stephen Colbert joked about William's alleged relationship with Rose Hanbury.
"I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family,” Colbert said on the March 12 episode of his late-night show. “Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”
- Kate Middleton Spotted With New Eternity Band Which Symbolizes the 'Next Phase of Her Life' After Ending Chemotherapy
- Kate Middleton’s Cancer Battle 'Made Her Marriage to William Stronger' as They Disengage From Feud With Prince Harry
- Prince William 'Surprised' Kate Middleton With Special Anniversary Gift That Honors Princess Diana
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley,” Colbert continued. “Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."
The Marchioness of Cholmondeley's legal team quickly shut down the claims, telling an outlet: “The rumors are completely false."
OK! previously reported royal experts believe the future queen's cancer battle strengthened her bond with William.
“Her focus is on her husband, her children and getting strong enough for a very gradual return to work," royal correspondent Jennie Bond stressed. "I think her illness has made her marriage to William stronger than ever, and that was evident from the video."
“You can try playing peacemaker for just so long, and it looks as though she did make some attempt to bridge the gap," Bond continued.
In September, Kate announced she is cancer-free.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video shared to the Waleses' official social media accounts. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
Throughout her cancer battle, William juggled caring for her and The Crown.
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."