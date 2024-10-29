Kate Middleton 'Replaced' Her Sapphire Engagement Ring to Resemble Her 'Love and Commitment' to Prince William

Diana first picked the accessory out of a catalog, and William proposed to Kate with the historic item back in 2010.

"This looks to resemble the promise ring that Prince William gave Kate at university when they first started dating; this was a rose-gold Victorian band embellished with pearls and garnets: representing both their birthstones," Citron-Thompkins explained.

"It is not the first time that the infamous Princess Diana ring has been missing during an outing, and it could simply be that it is being cleaned or resized, and Princess Kate has used the eternity rings in its place to help disperse any rumors," she continued.