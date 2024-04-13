Suki Waterhouse Reveals Sex of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby During Coachella Performance
Suki Waterhouse is a girl mom!
On Friday, April 12, during her Coachella set in Palm Springs, Calif., the musician, 32, announced the gender of her and partner Robert Pattinson’s child.
"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," the “OMG” singer told fans. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."
The announcement came after the Daisy Jones & The Six star uploaded a photo to Instagram giving her four million followers a glimpse of her pride and joy.
“Welcome to the world angel❤️,” she penned.
Famous friends of the Twilight alum and the blonde beauty gushed over the adorable snap of Waterhouse holding the youngster.
“Oh my goodness😴😴😴,” Waterhouse’s Daisy Jones & The Six costar Camila Morrone wrote, while Selena Gomez added, “Congratulations 😍.”
Halsey even called the celeb a “ROCKSTAR MOM!” while Paris Hilton said, “Congratulations love! So happy for you both!🥰.”
The snap came about a week after Waterhouse and Pattinson were spotted pushing a stroller in Los Angeles, Calif.
The “Good Looking” songstress sported a long black coat, a hat and sunglasses while the Tenet actor, 37, wore a gray sweatshirt and puffer coat as they strolled around with the tot.
Waterhouse, who was first romantically linked to Pattinson in 2018, revealed she was pregnant onstage in November 2023.
"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on," she joked about her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."
On top of welcoming their child, a source told People in December that the duo was engaged after fans noticed a ring on her finger.
“They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” the insider spilled.
Before the actor reportedly popped the question, another source noted, “[Pattinson’s] telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family.”
The hunk, who was previously engaged to FKA Twigs, "has always been marriage shy," according to the insider.
“He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future," they added.
