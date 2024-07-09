'How Does She Look This Good Postpartum?': Suki Waterhouse Shocks Fans by Flaunting Her Bikini Body 4 Months After Giving Birth — Photos
She's one hot mama!
Suki Waterhouse shocked fans when she flaunted her slim figure in a tiny bikini just four months after giving birth to her and Robert Pattinson's first child.
In the Monday, July 8, snaps, the actress, 32, sat by a pool in a red patterned string bikini, which revealed she already has her flat abs back. The star also posted a few photos alongside friends, as well as the books she was reading and what she had to eat.
"Not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume 🍓," the model captioned the hot shots.
Waterhouse's fans were in disbelief over her figure, with one person asking in the comments section, "how does she look this good postpartum?"
"Miss Suki HOW do you look that good after birthing a whole a-- child," another supporter quipped, while a third wrote, "Ummm didn’t you just have a baby?!"
The British beauty recently revealed that despite speculation, her pregnancy with Pattinson, 38, was planned.
"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'" the actress spilled in an interview. "I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’"
While Waterhouse admitted the Twilight alum was "nervous" during the birth, fatherhood came naturally for him.
"For someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm," she said, calling her partner "the dad I could have hoped for. I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story."
As OK! reported, Pattinson reportedly "put the brakes on literally everything else he has going on" to make parenting his first priority.
"Rob wants to be there for Suki and the baby, he’s very hands-on," a source told a magazine, adding that he doesn't have any filming commitments until the sequel to The Batman is set to begin filming in early 2025.
"Rob wants to focus on being present for his new family, and that’s rare in Hollywood for someone on a hot streak in his peak earning years," the insider pointed out. "But money has never been the thing that motivates Rob. He wants this time for his family."
Pattinson and Waterhouse, who are believed to be engaged, first met in 2018 at a celebrity game night.
The model explained that while all of the other guests at the bash were taking things very seriously, she and Pattinson couldn't help but constantly giggle at "the absurdity of the whole thing" — so much so, they "got told off."
"There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much," she revealed. "I think Rob’s quite funny. I light up when I’m around him."