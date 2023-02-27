'Summer House' Star Mya Allen Reveals How Se Keeps Her Cool On Reality TV & Where Her Friendship Stands With Carl Radke

"We were getting into that like weird territory of like disrespect and nastiness — that's what I didn't want to do," the businesswoman continues of her fight with Hubbard. "I've never been afraid to speak my mind. I've always been this way. I think anyone who knows me will say that I'm one of the most consistent people in the fact that I've always been this outspoken. It didn't really matter who I was talking to."

As far as how close she is to Radke now, Allen understands things have changed. "I have respect for the fact that they are making their relationship a priority. I get that. I've been in that situation," she explains of the newly engaged reality star. "If that's what is best for them and for their bubble, fine. It just also means that there isn't a lot of room for friendships in that relationship is what my experience is. It is where it is. I'm not holding onto anything. I'm happy to support Carl from a distance because that's what he needs right now."