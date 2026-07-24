'Summer House' Star Jesse Solomon Says Beating Cancer Taught Him to 'Live Life to the Fullest' After Surviving the Disease Twice

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Jesse Solomon opened up about how surviving testicular cancer twice reshaped his priorities and influenced both his career and personal life. Speaking to People on July 23, the Summer House star said, "Getting diagnosed with cancer the first time was a scary thing, and then when it comes back, it was really a lesson of, ‘You never know what’s gonna happen tomorrow, so you might as well live life to the fullest today.'" He added, "I was never fulfilled doing finance."

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Source: MEGA Jesse Solomon said his cancer diagnoses inspired him to pursue a more fulfilling life beyond finance.

Solomon also spoke about how his latest single, "Wildfire," reflected his current perspective on relationships. He told the outlet, "I try not to write about love and relationship stuff too much because not that it’s overdone. … But this one just came to me, and it was kinda like, if it’s not that wildfire love, I don’t want it." The 33-year-old added, "I've dated people, and I just haven’t felt that truly passionate. … I don’t want anything else."

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Jesse Solomon Was Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer Twice

Source: MEGA The 'Summer House' star underwent treatment after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2017 and again in 2018.

Solomon was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in August 2017. In March 2024, he spoke to Today about noticing the first sign that something was wrong. "I felt, like, a twinge of pain in my t-------. I didn’t really think anything of it," Solomon said. He added, "The doctor said, 'You know, it’s probably nothing, but go get an ultrasound.'"

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Source: MEGA Jesse Solomon remained in remission for the past seven years following chemotherapy.

He initially believed the discomfort was caused by a minor issue with something like chlamydia. However, an ultrasound in 2017 revealed signs of testicular cancer. The Bravo star recalled that the doctor said, "'Hey, so it looks like you have cancer. We won’t know for sure until we remove the t-------, but that’s likely the next step.'" He continued, "It was a bit of a shock." Solomon later underwent surgery to remove the affected t-------. He described the recovery as "piranhas jumping around in your stomach while getting kicked in the nuts by a small child." Per US Weekly, nearly a year later, doctors discovered cancer in the lymph nodes in his stomach, leading to a stage II testicular cancer diagnosis. Solomon completed four rounds of chemotherapy between July and September 2018.

Jesse Solomon Opened Up About Chemotherapy and Early Detection

Source: MEGA Jesse Solomon said he hoped sharing his experience would encourage more men to perform regular self-exams.