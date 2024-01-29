Martha Stewart, 82, Reveals How She's Evolved With Technology Over Her Decades-Long Career: 'It's Important to Be Where the People Are'

"Where are they learning things? Where are they reading things? Where are they looking at things? I have always been there," she noted of always being eager to educate herself. "When Twitter started, I was right there on Twitter. When Instagram started, I was right on Instagram. We have millions of viewers on TikTok. Social media has changed the landscape with influencers and also how we impart knowledge onto people. I learned a lot on those different platforms. All of that is very important."

"I travel a lot. I can teach a lot. I can help people a lot. I can answer questions," Stewart added. "I've been creating content since 1982. That's a long time to be creating. We have come up with probably 30,000 recipes, maybe more, and thousands of pages of articles dealing with everything to do with lifestyle. That's hard to reproduce."