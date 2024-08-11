Team USA Gymnasts and MyKayla Skinner's Drama Explained in 5 Slides: How It Started, Simone Biles' Response and More

On Instagram Threads, Biles seemingly responded to Skinner's comment by writing, “not everyone needs a mic and a platform.”

Jordan's mother, Gina Chiles, also shared on X, “Whoa. She really said that out loud and posted it. That's something....”

The responses prompted fans to lambast MyKayla for her unfriendly comments, though she claimed in her apology video that her words were misinterpreted.

"It was more about going back into my own gym, just the work ethic is different compared to when we were doing gymnastics in the Márta era,” MyKayla explained in her Instagram post. “And I'm not sticking up for Márta or saying what she did was good, I'm just saying it was different."

She added she was "seriously so happy" for the team before apologizing again. She later released a separate statement to People to clarify it was not her intention to offend athletes and that she would take full responsibility for what she said.