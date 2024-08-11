Team USA Gymnasts and MyKayla Skinner's Drama Explained in 5 Slides: How It Started, Simone Biles' Response and More
The Drama Between Team USA's Gymnasts and MyKayla Skinner Began
In a since-deleted YouTube video, Simone Biles' former teammate MyKayla Skinner threw shade at the other former Team USA gymnasts, including Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.
"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," said Skinner. "I just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic."
She also spoke about SafeSport, which increases safety within the team and prevents athlete from abuse.
MyKayla Skinner Slammed Over Her Comments
On Instagram Threads, Biles seemingly responded to Skinner's comment by writing, “not everyone needs a mic and a platform.”
Jordan's mother, Gina Chiles, also shared on X, “Whoa. She really said that out loud and posted it. That's something....”
The responses prompted fans to lambast MyKayla for her unfriendly comments, though she claimed in her apology video that her words were misinterpreted.
"It was more about going back into my own gym, just the work ethic is different compared to when we were doing gymnastics in the Márta era,” MyKayla explained in her Instagram post. “And I'm not sticking up for Márta or saying what she did was good, I'm just saying it was different."
She added she was "seriously so happy" for the team before apologizing again. She later released a separate statement to People to clarify it was not her intention to offend athletes and that she would take full responsibility for what she said.
Simone Biles Defended Her Teammates Again
- 'Heartbroken' MyKayla Skinner Begs Simone Biles to 'Put a Stop' to Online Bullying After Olympics Drama Fuels 'Death Threats'
- 'She Needs to Be Careful': Kate Middleton Is Waiting on Her Medical Team's Approval Before Confirming Olympics Appearance
- Family Fun! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Daughters to 2024 Paris Olympics in Rare Outing: Photos
After the gymnasts scored another gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone uploaded a photo with her teammates alongside the text, "lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸."
Jordan, McKayla Maroney, Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin supported Simone and clapped back at MyKayla.
“It doesn’t get more iconic than this.. She f’d around n found out fr,” said McKayla. “Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name."
MyKayla Skinner Blocked Simone Biles
Days after Simone shared the post, the 27-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum confirmed MyKayla stirred up more drama.
"oop I’ve been blocked 👀🫢😂," she wrote.
Jordan confirmed the development by posting a photo of someone holding a phone that showed MyKayla's Instagram profile and the text, "no posts yet." She added the words, "When she blocks Simone."
MyKayla Skinner Begs Simone Biles to Put a Stop to Bullying
In a four-minute Instagram video, MyKayla disclosed she apologized to the five members of the gymnastics team after making the initial comments. She added she would be "really heartbroken" if Simone truly believed the reports about her thinking the team "is lazy and lacking talent."
"To Simone, I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this," MyKayla said. "Please ask your followers to stop. You have been an incredible champion for mental health awareness and a lot of people need your help now. We've been hurt and attacked in ways that I’m certain you never intended."