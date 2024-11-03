'Needs a New Wig': Donald Trump Mocked for Having a Meltdown Over His 'Bad Hair Day' During Rally — Watch

"Oh s---. Look, I'm looking at the back of my head," he told the crowd. "What the h---. I don't like it. I look over, and now I look up there; I see I'm having a bad hair day. This is not good. I have to have a bad hair day in front of Virginia. That's not good."

"He needs a new wig, I guess," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user jokingly wrote below the clip.

"When has he ever had a good hair day?" a second person pointed out about his infamous locks.