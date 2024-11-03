'Needs a New Wig': Donald Trump Mocked for Having a Meltdown Over His 'Bad Hair Day' During Rally — Watch
Donald Trump is utterly obsessed with his hair.
During the right-wing leader's Salem, Va., rally, Trump, 78, was completely distracted when he caught a glance at the back of his head and was not pleased.
"Oh s---. Look, I'm looking at the back of my head," he told the crowd. "What the h---. I don't like it. I look over, and now I look up there; I see I'm having a bad hair day. This is not good. I have to have a bad hair day in front of Virginia. That's not good."
"He needs a new wig, I guess," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user jokingly wrote below the clip.
"When has he ever had a good hair day?" a second person pointed out about his infamous locks.
"100% he cares more about his hair than anyone not named Trump," a third chimed in.
The Republican candidate has been making strange remarks as he reaches the end of his 2024 campaign. As OK! previously reported, Trump boldly stated at his rally in Pennsylvania that he "shouldn't have left" the White House after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
"I shouldn’t have left. I mean honestly," he said of his January 2021 exit. “We did so great. So now every polling booth has hundreds of lawyers standing there. It's all about the lawyers. Nobody should have that."
As Tuesday, November 5, draws closer, his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris hasn't held back when making the case against Trump. "He wants a military who will be loyal to him personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States," she said in a Wednesday, October 23, interview.
"It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler. The man who is responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans," Harris continued. "This is a window into who Donald Trump really is. From the people who know him best, from the people who worked with him side by side in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room. And it is clear from John Kelly’s words that Donald Trump is someone who, I quote, 'certainly falls into the general definition of fascist,' who in fact vowed to be a dictator on day one and vowed to use the military as his personal militia to carry out his personal and political vendettas."
"So, the bottom line is this — we know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question in 13 days will be, what do the American people want? Thank you," she concluded.