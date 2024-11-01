Megyn Kelly Defends Donald Trump After He Uses Violent Rhetoric to Attack 'War Monger' Liz Cheney
Megyn Kelly came to Donald Trump's defense after he claimed Liz Cheney should be shot.
"Look at the dishonesty. Trump says Liz Cheney is a war monger who isn’t the one endangered by her pro-war decisions. Says let’s see her stare down the danger she wants for our kids - and this 'reporter' suggests he’s 'darkly floating' her execution," Kelly, 53, wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, November 1, alongside a Mediaite article.
As OK! previously reported, Trump's vile comments about Cheney quickly went viral.
"If it were up to her, we'd be in 50 different countries," he told Tucker Carlson. "She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with a nine-barrel shooting at her. Okay. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face."
After the remarks, people quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the situation. "Crazy that just because Trump identifies as a Republican that this is acceptable to Republicans. This needs to be denounced by everyone, and he is to be held accountable for these remarks," one person wrote, while another said, "Trump is disturbing and evil. He literally dreams about women getting shot in the face. And people will still support this trash."
A third user shared: "If you claim to be a leader in any way — political leader, thought-leader, business leader, religious leader — and you don’t stand up and say clearly that America must keep this man away from power, then you’re no kind of leader at all."
Cheney, 58, who endorsed Kamala Harris for president, also responded to the clip on X, writing, "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala."
However, Kelly fired back, stating: "You were not threatened with death you absolute phony. You were called out on how quickly you’d willingly cause the death of our children."
This isn't the first time Kelly has taken Trump's side.
Kelly previously applauded Trump for attacking Taylor Swift after the pop star endorsed Harris for president. “You could argue it was actually smart of Trump to attack her,” Kelly said. “Just telegraph to the MAGA faithful — or adjacent — who hadn’t heard about the endorsement that Taylor sucks. We don’t like Taylor.”