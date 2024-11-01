Megyn Kelly Defends Donald Trump After He Uses Violent Rhetoric to Attack 'War Monger' Liz Cheney

After the remarks, people quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the situation. "Crazy that just because Trump identifies as a Republican that this is acceptable to Republicans. This needs to be denounced by everyone, and he is to be held accountable for these remarks," one person wrote, while another said, "Trump is disturbing and evil. He literally dreams about women getting shot in the face. And people will still support this trash."

A third user shared: "If you claim to be a leader in any way — political leader, thought-leader, business leader, religious leader — and you don’t stand up and say clearly that America must keep this man away from power, then you’re no kind of leader at all."