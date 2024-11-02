'WTF Is Wrong With Him?': Donald Trump Slammed for 'Vulgar' Imitation of Oral S-- on His Microphone at Wisconsin Rally
Could he look any less presidential?
On Friday, November 1, Donald Trump was bashed for imitating oral s—on his microphone stand while speaking to supporters in Wisconsin.
In the shocking clip, the former president, 78, was shown stroking the stand while opening his mouth and nodding up and down.
“Trump is now mimicking giving oral s-- to his microphone,” one person penned alongside the footage.
In response, many mocked the politician for his “gross” behavior.
“And this is what the GOP considers presidential?” one person pointed out, while another added, “Yikes! How is this real? WTF is wrong with him??”
“My god, he’s vulgar…and his MAGA supporters clap and laugh like trained seals…” a third user shared, as a fourth said, “I don’t think there’s any coming back from this. We are witnessing the closing act.”
One more stated, “WTF… MAGA is a mental illness.”
Trump’s offensive actions come just days before election day on November 5. Many polls show the convicted felon and his rival Kamala Harris neck and neck.
As OK! previously reported, in addition to Trump’s reenactment potentially hurting his campaign in the final stretch, author Michael Wolff recently shared some shocking information about Trump’s alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.
On the Thursday, October 31, episode of his “Fire & Fury” podcast, Wolff claimed the late financer had half a dozen photos of Trump surrounded by “topless young girls.”
The writer alleged Epstein showed him these images, which he kept in his safe.
“They were with Trump at Epstein’s Palm Beach house sitting around the pool with these young girls, and the young girls are topless,” he stated. “And in some of the pictures, they’re sitting in his lap. I mean, and, and then there’s one I especially remember where there’s a stain, a telltale stain and on the front of Trump’s pants, and the girls are pointing at him and laughing.”
Though the evidence recovered from Epstein’s safe was never made public, the FBI shared they found “hundreds of photos of girls and young women.”
After Wolff made his slanderous claims, Trump’s campaign came after him in an official statement.
“Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics,” they said. “He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention.”