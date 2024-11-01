'Morning Joe' Host Mika Brzezinski Claims Donald Trump's 'Horrific' Treatment of Women Will Cost Him the 2024 Election

During a pre-taped MSNBC town hall event in 2016, Trump made controversial remarks about women seeking abortions, stating there should be "some form of punishment."

Brzezinski told Meyers, "[Trump] thought women should be punished, and they are being punished... in the most dreadful, horrific ways," adding how she believes this would cost him the election.

"There are women who are going through unbelievable medical traumas because of reproductive emergencies, and also women with other healthcare issues that involve the reproductive organs who cannot get the healthcare, lifesaving healthcare, that they need," the morning show host continued. "They’re dying, or they’re having to prove they’re dying enough to get care, or they’re being forced to bring unviable pregnancies to term... to have a baby that will suffer and die in their arms and then live with that."