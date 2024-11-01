'Morning Joe' Host Mika Brzezinski Claims Donald Trump's 'Horrific' Treatment of Women Will Cost Him the 2024 Election
MSNBC's Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski believes former President Donald Trump will lose the 2024 presidential election due to his "horrific" treatment of women.
Brzezinski was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, October 31, and was asked to share her insight into the political landscape less than a week before election day.
During a pre-taped MSNBC town hall event in 2016, Trump made controversial remarks about women seeking abortions, stating there should be "some form of punishment."
Brzezinski told Meyers, "[Trump] thought women should be punished, and they are being punished... in the most dreadful, horrific ways," adding how she believes this would cost him the election.
"There are women who are going through unbelievable medical traumas because of reproductive emergencies, and also women with other healthcare issues that involve the reproductive organs who cannot get the healthcare, lifesaving healthcare, that they need," the morning show host continued. "They’re dying, or they’re having to prove they’re dying enough to get care, or they’re being forced to bring unviable pregnancies to term... to have a baby that will suffer and die in their arms and then live with that."
Brzezinski believes that if enough people are aware of what’s happening to women after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Trump will lose his chance at a second term in the White House.
She said, "I’m just working as hard as I can to tell the stories of what the consequences of a second Trump presidency would be."
The Morning Joe host said the issue of women's healthcare is not limited to women alone but resonates with all voters, including men who care about their loved ones.
She explained, "There are a lot of men who love their wives, their girlfriends, their sisters, their moms, and they don’t want to see this pain on anybody, let alone someone they love."
Brzezinski is adamant that raising awareness about the consequences of Trump's policies on women's healthcare is crucial in the lead-up to the election.
"It’s normalization when you repeat things over and over again that are threats that seem anti-democratic or even criminal, and that’s the descent into fascism," she concluded. "It’s time to see it for what it is."
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump and Harris are neck and neck heading into November 5. However, recent polls have shown the vice president polling extraodinarily well with female voters.