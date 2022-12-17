The View's Whoopi Goldberg Shades Joy Behar After She Trolls Sunny Hostin Over Style

"I think fashion is self-expression, I think it's artistry," said Hostin, indicating to her feathered blazer as she quipped, "I don't know what I'm expressing today…"

Behar then cut in to remark, "I told her, she should just go," while mimicking noises of a chicken as she flapped her arms.

Clearly unamused, Hostin rolled her eyes responding, "The jokes have been continuing since backstage."