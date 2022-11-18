'Stop!': The View's Seething Sara Haines Snaps At Sunny Hostin During Deeply Personal Segment
Sara Haines had enough of Sunny Hostin during the Wednesday taping of The View.
While discussing women freezing their eggs on November 16, the talk show panelists offered their own take on the biological clock that's ticking. The segment began when Joy Behar mentioned Andrew Garfield's recent comment about how he "learned to shake off the expectation that he's supposed to have kids right now."
"Do you think it's gotten any easier for women? The biological clock keeps ticking for women," Behar, 80, said to her cohosts, leading Hostin to respond, "Well it's a little easier because you can now remove your eggs and you can freeze your eggs so you can have that choice over your body and your healthcare."
'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR
She then added, "But, at 39, a woman's eggs are like powder man, they're like scrambled! So unless you had the foresight, unless you had the money, you can't be as cavalier about having children. I've talked about my struggles with IVF for a long time."
Offering up personal information about herself, Hostin, 54, explained she got married at 30 and her husband was younger, so "I had to go through round after round after round, five miscarriages, to have children and we depleted our savings."
"It took us 10 years to get back to be back to where we were before we wanted to have children," Hostin said before joking: "And that's why they owe me everything."
Hostin shares son Gabriel, 18, and daughter Paloma, 15, with her orthopedic surgeon husband, Emmanuel Hostin.
Haines, 45, then chimed in saying, "Freezing eggs and some of those options are also expensive and not available to most people. So the pressure remains on a lot of women and in fertility and fertility issues are more prevalent than ever globally."
Turning to Hostin, Haines added, "I was able to eek out a powdered egg at 41... but we still don't know how he is yet!"
Haines shares 6-year-old son Alec and 4-year-old daughter Sandra with husband Max Shifrin.
Hostin then snapped back, "It was more like scrambled and not powdered!"
Things heated up when Alyssa Farah Griffin referenced her own personal life, saying, "All people need to be easier on women as they're going through this."
"I'm at that age, newlywed, in my thirties..." she continued before Hostin cut her of, instructing her, "Get those eggs out!"
THE VIEW'S WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN SAVAGE CLASH OVER COHOST SUNNY HOSTIN'S 'ROACHES' COMPARISON
"I am gonna get those eggs out!" Griffin spat back, as Haines shouted: "That's what she's talking about Sunny! Stop!"
Though it was unclear whether Haines was more annoyed at Hostin for talking over her cohost or for being so pushy about the topic, the blonde babe was clearly upset with the lawyer's behavior.
When the cameras panned back, Hostin also appeared unimpressed by Haines' reaction. Deciding she needed to have the last word — after Griffin stopped talking — Hostin said, "I will say this, to your point about telling me I should stop saying that to her… I think the problem with infertility is that we suffer through it in silence. I was on blogs, I didn't wanna mention [it to] many friends."
As Haines sat their quiet, Haines acknowledged, "It's a very difficult thing and so I think women have to be very transparent with their experiences."