Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler
Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin.
On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked.
"Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.
'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR
"Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in on Twitter, while another viewer added, "Botox works wonders."
Hostin's appearance has not been the only topic of controversy on the hit ABC chat show. As OK! previously reported, the Senior Legal Correspondent made waves last month after she compared women who vote Republican to "roaches" while on-air.
"The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," Hostin said during the Thursday, November 3, broadcast. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."
"Do they want to live in Gilead? Do they want to live in The Handmaid's Tale?" she continued as the studio audience erupted into cheers and applause.
CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD THERE AWKWARDLY'
However, not everyone was supportive of the comparison. The University of Notre Dame alum was then pressed by the show's resident Republican panelist, Alyssa Farrah Griffith, about her statement, noting that Hostin shouldn't have "a say for everyone else's vote." She even shared that Hostin used to have a very different view on abortion.
"I have that view. I am Catholic. That is my faith. I believe that abortion is wrong — for me," Hostin stated. "There is a separation between government and church. I do not have the right to tell someone else. They are voting against their own self interest."
The following week, Griffith, a former associate of Donald Trump, once again spoke about Hostin's previous comments, spitting back at her during a Tuesday, November 8, debate, "Last week you called white Republican women cockroaches. You said they were acting like cockroaches!"
Hostin quickly fired back and clarified, "Actually, I didn't. I used a simile. I used a metaphor."