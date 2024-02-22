Sunny Hostin Says Megyn Kelly Became a 'Different Person' While Filming Her Fox News Show: 'Very Aggressive'

Hostin then noted she wasn't a huge fan of working at the network.

"People are always shocked that I worked at Fox, because they consider me to be extremely liberal and to the left. I'm actually not very far to the left, I'm a little more centrist. But, Fox was unlike any place I'd ever worked before, and unlike any place I've worked since. That's because it felt very cult-like," Hostin told View producer Brian Teta. "There was almost a mandate that would come from the top about what topics would be discussed on every show, and there were whiteboards on every floor. The shows were separated often by floors. You could see it as you walked in to where you were sitting. No. 1 was like, 'Obama sucks,' No. 2 was like, 'Obama was not born in this country.'"

"The hair and makeup and clothing, I thought was a little inappropriate," she recalled of the culture. "The shorter the skirt, the more airtime you got."