Sunny Hostin Reveals Which Celebrities Surprised Her the Most on 'The View'
Sunny Hostin spilled all about the celebs she’s met on The View!
In a recent interview, The View cohost shared who she has been shocked by throughout her many years on the iconic daytime television show.
"Who was your favorite guest on The View?," the reporter asked Hostin.
"Chadwick Boseman was really special. He seemed like such an old soul," the lawyer said of the late actor.
The journalist then queried, "Has anyone surprised you?"
"It shocks me when we have guests who are really willing to open up. These famous, impressive people are really giving of themselves. Viola Davis was extremely vulnerable," the mother-of-two replied. "Sir Patrick Stewart was so normal, and Helen Mirren was so down to earth."
When asked who her dream guest would be, Hostin quickly replied, "I would love to interview Barack Obama."
"He has been on the show before, when I wasn’t on it. I’ve met him in person, but I would love to pick his brain on a couple of things," she explained.
While former president Obama would be the TV personality’s ideal guest, she recently bashed other former president Donald Trump.
As OK! previously reported, the conversation about the 45th president begun due to CNN’s recent announcement that they would air a town hall style interview with the controversial politician.
"There’s a town hall coming up with you know who," cohost Whoopi Goldberg said. "I always thought town halls were meant for us to get to know a candidate, what they stand for. So what is the point of this new town hall that he’s doing? Did we learn nothing from Les Moonves saying bad for the country but great for the network?"
"That’s what I’m so disgusted by, because, again, when someone shows you who they are, you believe them," Hostin said of Trump.
"When you show that you are an insurrectionist, that you’re a liar, that you’re a bigot, that you’re a racist, that you are sexist, that you’re twice impeached, that you’re currently a criminal defendant, and likely to be a criminal defendant in two other jurisdictions, and you grab women by their genitals, I know everything I need to know about you," she continued, slamming the 76-year-old republican politician.
"I don’t think that you give that type of person a platform. You don’t do that," Hostin added at the time.
