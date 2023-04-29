Sunny Hostin 'Disappointed' by Lack of Diversity in Media Following Long-Time Friend Don Lemon's Firing

"I'd like to see improvement with more representation. I thought, you know, we were in a place where we had people and voices like Don Lemon and like Tiffany Cross," The View host said, referencing her long-time friend's firing from CNN this week, as well as Cross getting axed from MSNBC in November.

"And I think we're seeing the media go backwards a bit when you're looking at people that have been the voice of news and addressing head-on in an unfiltered and unvarnished way, the real-life and lived experience of people of color," she added.