'The View' Fans Drag Sunny Hostin for Her 'Rude' Behavior After Disrespecting Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin
It seems Sunny Hostin has been making a nasty habit of waking up on the wrong side of the bed as of late.
The View fans have noticed Hostin's apparent cruel behavior towards her co-hosts in recent episodes, taking to Twitter to call the television personality out for the lack of respect given.
Aside from trolling her for talking over her fellow panelists during on-air conversations, viewers made a particular note that Hostin has been directing most of her disrespectful behavior towards new host Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Fans' rage boiled over following the Thursday, April 27, episode, where Hostin and Griffin, along with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro and Sara Haines, discussed the hot topics of the day.
"Will you let Alyssa speak?? It’s becoming more difficult to watch! Sunny is just rude and don’t disagree with her!" one irritated Twitter user wrote, with another doubling down: "Can you let Alyssa finish a sentence? Tell sunny to have some respect."
A third penned: "#TheView there goes Sunny again interrupting her co-host rambling for 5+ minutes to a commercial!" followed by a fourth, who pointed out the other co-hosts "are far more interesting and impartial than you are — you are so biased."
Coming to Griffin's defense, other fans took aim at all of the long-time hosts for their apparent unkind demeanor towards the political strategist.
"They never let her finish her point...they are bullies," one claimed, followed by a second who pointed out: "@ABC @TheView The View hosts are constantly cutting off @Alyssafarah."
- Sunny Hostin 'Disappointed' by Lack of Diversity in Media Following Long-Time Friend Don Lemon's Firing
- Sunny Hostin Mocks Whoopi Goldberg for Being the Most Frequent Farter of 'The View' Cast
- Sunny Hostin Hits Back at Meghan McCain After She After She Labels ‘The View’ a ‘Toxic’ Workplace: ‘Our Show is a Wonderful Place’
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Griffin hasn't had the easiest of times easing into her new position since joining the crew in August 2022. Insiders spilled late last year that the co-hosts would often leave Griffin out of discussions during commercial breaks, leaving her to play on her phone while waiting for "one of her co-stars to include her."
The former White House Director of Strategic Communications was brought on as Meghan McCain's replacement, though the former talk show host slammed the show's casting decision. Back in September 2022, McCain said of the controversial replacement, "The only thing I know about her is her family — she comes from an extremely, extremely controversial background."
McCain then clarified: "So that’s what I know about her, and that’s not necessarily a reflection of her. Again, I don't know her."
Daily Mail reported on The View backlash.