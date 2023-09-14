Sunny Hostin Slammed for Insisting Joe Biden 'Will Lose the Black Vote' If He Drops Kamala Harris
Sunny Hostin sparked quite the heated conversation on The View as the co-hosts discussed the 2024 election.
As the women talked about Kamala Harris' decreasing popularity on the Thursday, September 14, episode, the author made it clear that Joe Biden needs to keep his VP candidate by his side.
"Over the past five elections, where you’ve had a Democrat win, they needed the Black vote. Ninety-one percent of African-Americans voted for Biden and will continue to vote for Biden if Kamala is his running mate," Hostin said before giving a direct message to the POTUS. "I would be very careful, President Biden, about getting rid of Kamala Harris, because we will not support you."
Her words didn't with well with Whoopi Goldberg, who instantly replied, "Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait! Hold up!"
"I know your opinion is valid and beautiful and all of that," she told her co-host, "but when was the last time you saw anybody get rid of a vice president?"
After some of the women offered their opinions, Hostin once again emphasized her stance, declaring, "If Biden gets rid of Kamala Harris and inserts someone else, he will lose the Black vote."
Alyssa Farah Griffin questioned Hostin as to what she would do if the race is Biden against Donald Trump without Harris in the mix, asking, "You would really sit out an election? Are you not throwing away your vote by not supporting Biden if he drops Harris?"
Hostin appeared to sidestep the question, eventually leading to Goldberg diffusing the debate by noting, "I’m sorry, y’all. [Harris] is not going anywhere. Let’s start with that."
"So this is a lot of hypothetical B.S. meant to make your mind explode," the EGOT winner quipped.
Some fans of the show weren't happy with Hostin's words, with one writing on Twitter, "Why was Sunny Hostin warning President Biden about some b------- regarding Kamala? Sunny? WTF? Not a good look."
"She is such a nasty racist that has zero respect for black people and thinks they can’t think for themselves," another person wrote on social media, with a third tweeting Hostin "needs to do better."