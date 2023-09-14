Nancy Pelosi Deflects When Asked If Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's Best Running Mate
Is Nancy Pelosi dissing Kamala Harris?
On the Wednesday, September 13, edition of CNN's AC360, Pelosi sat down with Anderson Cooper to discuss Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.
During the conversation, the subject of the President's running mate arose due to growing concerns for the 80-year-old's health.
"Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?" Cooper asked the former House Majority Leader.
She replied with hesitancy, saying, "He thinks so, and that's what matters."
"Do you think so?" Cooper urged, to which Pelosi deflected yet again, adding, "And by the way, she's very politically astute. I don't think people give her enough credit. She's, of course, values-based, consistent with the president's values and the rest."
"And people don't understand. She's politically astute. Why would she be vice president if she were not? But when she was running for attorney general in California, she had 6% in the polls – 6% in the polls," the 83-year-old continued in an attempt to defend Harris. "And she politically, astutely made her case about why she would be good, did her politics, and became attorney general. So, people shouldn't underestimate what Kamala Harris brings to the table."
"But do you think she is the best running mate though?" Cooper tried one last time, however Pelosi diverted again.
"She's the vice president of the United States. People say to me, 'Well, why isn’t she doing this or that?' I say, 'Because she's the vice president,'" the ex Speaker of the House noted.
"That's the job description. You don't do that much. You know, you, you're a source of strength, inspiration, intellectual resource, and the rest, and you – and I think she's represented our country very well at home and abroad," she concluded, to which Cooper stopped his aim to get Pelosi to answer his inquiry.
As OK! previously reported, the Democratic representative may not be the only one hesitant to support Harris, as the VP has received lots of online hate.
In a recent interview, the former Attorney General of California stated that she was capable of taking over for Biden if anything were to happen to him, to which she got tons of backlash.
"Joe Biden [80] is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition," she said. "But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president. I'm no different."
In response, an X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote, "Yikes, heaven forbid!!!" and called Harris the "definition of cringe."
A third person added, "She's so unlikeable."