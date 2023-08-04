The View's Joy Behar Struggles to Keep the Peace Amid Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin's Bitter Fight Over Politics

The argument began after Behar pointed out that "according to what I'm observing, the economy is booming, inflation is down" and "people are having an easier time putting bread on the table" under the Biden administration.

"[President Joe Biden] doesn't seem to be getting the credit for that, only 41 per cent approval," Behar added, referring to the result of a recent poll. "Is it because they think he's old? Because I don't see anything else they can point to with him particularly."

Farah Griffin replied that was a "question for Democrats" to which the temporary moderator shot back, "Well, no it's a question for you really because you said you would not vote for Biden."