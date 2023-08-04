The View's Joy Behar Struggles to Keep the Peace Amid Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin's Bitter Fight Over Politics
Joy Behar had her work cut out for it as stand-in moderator on a recent episode of The View.
The 80-year-old stepped in and clearly struggled to keep the peace as Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin verbally duked it out over who to vote for in the upcoming 2024 election.
The argument began after Behar pointed out that "according to what I'm observing, the economy is booming, inflation is down" and "people are having an easier time putting bread on the table" under the Biden administration.
"[President Joe Biden] doesn't seem to be getting the credit for that, only 41 per cent approval," Behar added, referring to the result of a recent poll. "Is it because they think he's old? Because I don't see anything else they can point to with him particularly."
Farah Griffin replied that was a "question for Democrats" to which the temporary moderator shot back, "Well, no it's a question for you really because you said you would not vote for Biden."
Farah Griffin argued that was only "one vote," but Hostin argued, "Every vote counts and your vote counts. I'm going to tell you again and I know you don't want to hear it."
"Why is your candidate not doing better with Democrats?" the former White House aide snapped back. "That's who he needs to win."
"Because they think he's old, that's why!" Behar retorted.
Undeterred, Farah Griffin continued to insist: "Joe Biden is not doing poorly because I won't vote for Joe Biden! Let me just make that clear!"
"At some point, you have to put your country before your party," Hostin could be heard claiming at one point in the heated back-and-forth as the women talked over each other.
"Oh, it's chaos!" Behar said, waving her hands in the air.
This is far from the first time the panel has gotten into the nitty-gritty of current politics. Earlier this week, Behar brought up the subject of political exile when discussing Trump's recent indictments.
"What if he makes a deal with [Jack] Smith…he says, 'Look, I’m going away. I’m moving to Saudi Arabia.' Wouldn’t that be good?" she questioned Hostin at the time. "I don’t even care if he goes to jail."
"I don’t have it in my heart to punish the guy," she noted. "I just want him to go away and stop ruining my country."