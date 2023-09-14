Whoopi Goldberg Bluntly Asks 'View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin If She's Pregnant on Air: Watch

Whoopi Goldberg had co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin in shock when she asked if she was pregnant during the middle of a discussion about Mitt Romney retiring from the Senate.

Goldberg all of a sudden asked Farah Griffin, “Are you pregnant?” to which she replied, “No! Oh my god, You can’t say that when my mother in law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant. Why, do I look pregnant?”