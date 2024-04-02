'Ozempic Does Wonders': Donald Trump Accused of Using Weight Loss Medication After Appearing Thinner in New Easter Photo
Donald Trump's slimmed down appearance at his Mar-a-Lago Easter celebration has social media accusing the businessman of taking popular weight loss drug Ozempic.
In a new photo posted by Donald Trump Jr., the former president, 77, looked noticeably thinner as he posed with grandson Spencer, 11, and granddaughter Chloe, 9, who were both holding balloons crafted to look like him.
When one user on X — the platform formerly named Twitter — posted the shot, he captioned it with, "buddy's dropped a few lbs."
Plenty of people agreed, with one individual assuming the weight loss is due to "Ozempic, no doubt."
"Ozempic for the win," another person said, while a third declared, "Ozempic does wonders."
Others thought the weight loss could be due to photo editing or a medical complication.
As OK! reported, Donald's appearance at the party went viral, as he was seen while youngest son Barron, 18, looked embarrassed by his dad's moves.
Prior to arriving to the shindig, the ex-POTUS kicked off the holiday morning by going on a rant via Truth Social.
"HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON, INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION," he penned.
The former host of The Apprentice continued on and identified a few people in particular.
"'DERANGED' JACK SMITH, WHO IS EVIL AND 'SICK,' MRS. FANI 'FAUNI' WADE, WHO SAID SHE HARDLY KNEW THE 'SPECIAL' PROSECUTOR, ONLY TO FIND THAT HE SPENT YEARS 'LOVING' HER, LONG BEFORE THE GEORGIA PERSECUTION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP BEGAN (AND THEREBY MAKING THE CASE AGAINST ME NULL, VOID, AND ILLEGAL!), AND LAZY ON VIOLENT CRIME ALVIN BRAGG WHO, WITH CROOKED JOE’S DOJ THUGS, UNFAIRLY WORKING IN THE D.A.’s OFFICE, ILLEGALLY INDICTED ME ON A CASE HE NEVER WANTED TO BRING AND VIRTUALLY ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS SAY IS A CASE THAT SHOULD NOT BE BROUGHT, IS BREAKING THE LAW IN DOING SO (POMERANTZ!), WAS TURNED DOWN BY ALL OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES, AND IS NOT A CRIME. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!" Donald concluded.
Donald also marked the holiday by selling his own version of the bible, calling his edition the "God Bless the USA Bible."
The publication includes the text of The Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance and other American documents.