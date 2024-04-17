Donald Trump Falsely Claims He's Supposed to Have 'Unlimited' Strikes During Hush Money Trial Jury Selection: 'The Witch Hunt Continues!'

"If any juror expresses bias or a belief that he or she cannot be fair, that person will be challenged for cause and will not sit as a juror in your trial," the handbook excerpt continues. "In addition, the prosecutor and you (through your lawyer) may object to having certain of these people sit on the jury even though the person has not expressed any bias or doubt as to his or her ability to be fair."

"This is called a peremptory challenge. The number of peremptory challenges each side has depends on the class of offense with which you are charged. Jurors may not be challenged based on their race, religion, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation."