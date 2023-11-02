Super Bowl Fumble: Missy Elliott Was in the Emergency Room Hours Before Her 2015 Performance With Katy Perry
Missy Elliott revealed she was a bit tied up right before her 2015 Super Bowl performance with Katy Perry.
While talking to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, the musical artist, 52, revealed her anxiety got the best of her right before the big halftime show.
"I didn't know how huge, how many people watched the Super Bowl. When I did it, I ended up in the emergency room," she shared. "My anxiety kicked in. Because it was a secret and then, the day before, people started whispering, 'I think Missy is coming out [during] Katy Perry's set.' I started freaking out."
She continued, "So in the wee hours of the morning before the Super Bowl, before I performed, I was at the emergency room. It feels good to be in a time now where you can talk about it. Because you realize, there's a lot of people who suffer from anxiety."
Elliott previously got candid about being diagnosed with Graves' disease in 2008, an "autoimmune disease that leads to a generalized overactivity of the entire thyroid gland," according to the American Thyroid Association.
According to the singer, the diagnosis "broke down my whole nervous system." "I remember Monica comin' to the house one day, and I couldn't even hold a pencil," she recalled. "She wrote the lyrics out for me …I felt helpless."
"Like, it start[s] messin' with you mentally …my eyes," she added. "You have all those different side effects that you have to deal with."
Now, the rapper is gearing up to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after three decades in the music industry — but she still can't come to terms with it actually happening.
"I never wavered. I never changed. I said it every time," she said of always wanting to be a "superstar."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Queen Latifah will also be on hand to hand out the award to Elliott.
"She's somebody that, like I said, 'come before me, open that door, left it open,'" Elliott said of their longstanding friendship. "And I owe so many flowers, bouquets. It's not enough bouquets for those women that came before me. And she's one of those women."