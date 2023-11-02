Super Bowl Fumble: Missy Elliott Was in the Emergency Room Hours Before Her 2015 Performance With Katy Perry

"I didn't know how huge, how many people watched the Super Bowl. When I did it, I ended up in the emergency room," she shared. "My anxiety kicked in. Because it was a secret and then, the day before, people started whispering, 'I think Missy is coming out [during] Katy Perry's set.' I started freaking out."

She continued, "So in the wee hours of the morning before the Super Bowl, before I performed, I was at the emergency room. It feels good to be in a time now where you can talk about it. Because you realize, there's a lot of people who suffer from anxiety."