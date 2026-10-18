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Susan Dell Then and Now: See Dell CEO's Wife's Transformation in Before and After Photos

susan dell transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell, wife of Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, drew attention for her noticeably gaunt appearance during a recent White House visit.

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Oct. 18 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

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Older photos of Susan Dell have resurfaced online following her recent White House appearance.

The 62-year-old philanthropist attracted attention after she and her husband, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, joined President Donald Trump at the White House on October 7. Photos from the event sparked discussions on social media, with some users describing her as "unrecognizable" and others comparing her appearance to "Mar-a-Lago face."

Michael has since defended his wife against online criticism, while Susan has remained silent on the speculation.

See how Susan's appearance has changed over the years through before and after photos amid the buzz.

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2008

susan dell transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell's appearance has sparked widespread public speculation.

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Susan attended the 6th Annual Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala in New York City, wearing a white midi dress with black lace trim and spaghetti straps.

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2011

susan dell transformation before after photos
Source: Clinton Foundation/YouTube

Social media users have reacted to Susan Dell's 'unrecognizable' looks.

In a 2011 interview with the Clinton Foundation, the businesswoman discussed her philanthropic work as co-founder and board chair of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which she established with her husband.

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2014

susan dell transformation before after photos
Source: Michael & Susan Dell Foundation/YouTube

Michael and Susan Dell joined President Donald Trump at the White House on October 7.

Susan and Michael were present at the 2014 Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network event (DWEN), where they discussed their "social impact projects across the globe."

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2019

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susan dell transformation before after photos
Source: Michael & Susan Dell Foundation/YouTube

Susan Dell's appearance has drawn comparisons to the so-called 'Mar-a-Lago face.'

In 2019, the couple met with Dell Scholars to learn how the scholarship program helped them pursue their college education. During the sit down, Kingsley Neequaye, Rahim Karim and Reina Olivas shared their experiences and discussed the support they received throughout their educational journeys.

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2025

susan dell transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Michael Dell has defended his wife against critics.

Susan's seemingly unrecognizable appearance was captured in photos from a 2025 White House event, where she and Michael pledged $6.25 billion to provide $250 to each investment accounts of 25 million children through the Trump Accounts' program.

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April 2026

susan dell transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

A doctor speculated that Susan Dell may have undergone $50,000 worth of cosmetic procedures.

The couple made an appearance at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., in April.

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October 2026

susan dell transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell has yet to publicly addressed the buzz surrounding her appearance.

Buzz surrounding Susan's appearance intensified after she appeared alongside Michael at the White House on October 7. At the time, Donald discussed the Trump Accounts initiative.

"Over the past month, as our contribution has reached millions of children's accounts, Michael and I have heard from so many parents and kids and grandparents with these beautiful letters that have truly moved us," Susan added. "Children have told us that they want to become entrepreneurs. They want to become nurses, doctors, engineers. They want to build their own company someday."

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