Susan Dell Then and Now: See Dell CEO's Wife's Transformation in Before and After Photos
Oct. 18 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Older photos of Susan Dell have resurfaced online following her recent White House appearance.
The 62-year-old philanthropist attracted attention after she and her husband, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, joined President Donald Trump at the White House on October 7. Photos from the event sparked discussions on social media, with some users describing her as "unrecognizable" and others comparing her appearance to "Mar-a-Lago face."
Michael has since defended his wife against online criticism, while Susan has remained silent on the speculation.
See how Susan's appearance has changed over the years through before and after photos amid the buzz.
2008
Susan attended the 6th Annual Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala in New York City, wearing a white midi dress with black lace trim and spaghetti straps.
2011
In a 2011 interview with the Clinton Foundation, the businesswoman discussed her philanthropic work as co-founder and board chair of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which she established with her husband.
2014
Susan and Michael were present at the 2014 Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network event (DWEN), where they discussed their "social impact projects across the globe."
2019
- Billionaire Michael Dell Hits Back at 'Evil' Critics Mocking Wife Susan Dell's Unrecognizable White House Appearance
- What Happened to Susan Dell's Appearance? 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Comparisons and Plastic Surgery Rumors Explored
- Susan Dell's Unrecognizable White House Appearance Sparks Widespread Jokes as She's Dubbed 'Not Real' by Critics: 'What Happened to Her?'
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In 2019, the couple met with Dell Scholars to learn how the scholarship program helped them pursue their college education. During the sit down, Kingsley Neequaye, Rahim Karim and Reina Olivas shared their experiences and discussed the support they received throughout their educational journeys.
2025
Susan's seemingly unrecognizable appearance was captured in photos from a 2025 White House event, where she and Michael pledged $6.25 billion to provide $250 to each investment accounts of 25 million children through the Trump Accounts' program.
April 2026
The couple made an appearance at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., in April.
October 2026
Buzz surrounding Susan's appearance intensified after she appeared alongside Michael at the White House on October 7. At the time, Donald discussed the Trump Accounts initiative.
"Over the past month, as our contribution has reached millions of children's accounts, Michael and I have heard from so many parents and kids and grandparents with these beautiful letters that have truly moved us," Susan added. "Children have told us that they want to become entrepreneurs. They want to become nurses, doctors, engineers. They want to build their own company someday."