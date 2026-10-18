Susan Dell Then and Now: See Dell CEO's Wife's Transformation in Before and After Photos

Susan Dell, wife of Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, drew attention for her noticeably gaunt appearance during a recent White House visit.

Older photos of Susan Dell have resurfaced online following her recent White House appearance.

The 62-year-old philanthropist attracted attention after she and her husband, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, joined President Donald Trump at the White House on October 7. Photos from the event sparked discussions on social media, with some users describing her as "unrecognizable" and others comparing her appearance to "Mar-a-Lago face."

Michael has since defended his wife against online criticism, while Susan has remained silent on the speculation.

See how Susan's appearance has changed over the years through before and after photos amid the buzz.