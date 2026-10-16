Eric Trump Says 'People Are Awful' as He Slams 'Vicious' Criticism of Susan Dell's White House Appearance Following Historic $6.25B Donation

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Eric Trump berated online critics, saying, "People are awful," after a wave of online trolling targeted Susan Dell, the wife of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell. The backlash erupted following the billionaire tech mogul and his wife's White House appearance to commemorate a historic $6.25 billion donation. But the focus wasn't on their record-breaking philanthropic contribution. Instead, social media critics focused on 63-year-old Susan’s stark appearance, with many calling her “unrecognizable” compared with earlier photos.

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Susan Dell Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

Source: MEGA Michael and Susan Dell made an historic $6.25 billion donation, but it was overshadowed by Susan's appearance.

Many viewers on social media noted that her face looked significantly altered, taut and free of typical signs of aging compared to older photos. Commentators and cosmetic experts speculated that the changes — such as high eyebrows, wide-open eyes and a very tight jawline — could point to extensive plastic surgery, including a facelift, eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) or the heavy use of facial fillers.

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Susan Dell Accused of 'MAGA Makeover' by Critics

Source: MEGA Susan Dell's changing appearance was starkly noted as old photos of her have emerged.

Online critics quickly dubbed this highly polished, frozen aesthetic "Mar-a-Lago face" or a "MAGA makeover," referencing a look popular within wealthy Palm Beach social circles. Taking to social media, Trump, 42, fiercely defended Susan, slamming the "vicious attacks.” "People are awful. Susan and Michael Dell are amazing human beings who just gave $6.25B to charity... Vicious attacks on her. I'm tired of this nonsense. Very few people have done more for philanthropy. It's disgusting, and it has to stop,” he said.

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Donald Trump Has History of Mocking Female's Appearances

Source: MEGA While Eric Trump defended Susan Dell, he ignored the fact that his father, Donald Trump, has publicly mocked women's appearances for decades.

Michael, 61, acknowledged the support, responding directly to posts that defended his wife against online backlash from “evil” critics. The defense from Trump comes as critics note how his father, President Donald Trump, has publicly mocked or commented on women’s physical appearances for decades. During the 2016 Republican primaries, Trump mocked his rival Carly Fiorina’s face during a Rolling Stone interview, saying: "Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?” In a 2018 social media post following a legal development, Trump referred to Stormy Daniels as "Horseface.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump alleged that 'Morning Joe' host Mika Brzezinski was 'bleeding badly from a face-lift.'