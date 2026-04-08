Sydney Sweeney Dances in Cheeky Underwear and Cowboy Hat While Promoting Her Lingerie Line: Watch
April 8 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney channeled her inner cowgirl in a cheeky new video for her lingerie brand, Syrn.
The actress, 28, bared her buttcheeks in white underwear, paired with a corset top, boots and a cowboy hat, on Wednesday, April 8.
Sweeney was all smiles as she danced alongside a friend, on top of barrels of hay.
The new clip was intended to tease Syrn’s My First Rodeo spring intimates.
Just a few weeks earlier, on March 24, Sweeney exposed her nipples in a white lace bodysuit with a large central cutout showing her cleavage. The blonde beauty toyed with the camera as she flaunted her lean physique in sheer stockings. She posed with her foot propped up as she glanced through a pair of gold binoculars.
“Round two, she’s ready. Seductress Drop 2 now LIVE,” Syrn captioned the provocative Instagram Reel, which was set to Ansy’s “Only Pain.”
All About Sydney Sweeney's Lingerie Brand
Sweeney launched Syrn in January, a body-positive brand featuring 44 sizes and four core styles: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress.
“I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” she told an outlet on January 27. “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”
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She added of the Seductress line, “It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic. It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms. Starting there set the tone for Syrn as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms. It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself.”
Sydney Sweeney Smooched Scooter Braun at 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere
Sweeney’s latest fashion pursuit comes as her relationship with Scooter Braun heats up. The couple packed on the PDA at the premiere of Euphoria Season 3 on Tuesday, April 7. The actress pulled the producer in for a kiss as they sat in red velvet seats at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Sydney Sweeney Was Previously Engaged
Before she dated Braun, Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino, whom she split from in January 2025.
"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," a source shared with a news outlet. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."