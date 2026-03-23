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Sydney Sweeney Goes Topless and Uses Only Roses to Cover Up Her Assets While Promoting Her Lingerie Line: Watch

sydney sweeney topless roses lingerie promo
Source: MEGA; @syrn/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a topless SYRN campaign, using only roses to cover up her assets.

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March 23 2026, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney is heating things up — and fans are absolutely here for it.

The Euphoria star made jaws drop in her latest campaign while promoting her lingerie line, SYRN, posing topless and using nothing but a bouquet of bold red roses to cover up. The striking shot, shared by the brand, showed Sweeney kneeling on a plush surface, rocking delicate white lace lingerie styled with garter straps and heels.

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image of Sydney Sweeney posed topless in a new campaign.
Source: @syrn/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney posed topless in a new campaign.

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With her signature blonde waves cascading over her shoulders, the actress held the roses close to her chest, keeping things playful yet daring. Her wide-eyed expression and soft glam makeup pulled the whole look together, giving the shoot an effortlessly sultry vibe.

The post also hinted at what’s next for the brand, teasing the upcoming release with the caption: “Mark your calendars. Seductress Drop 2 is in full bloom. Arriving 3.24.26.”

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Source: @syrn/Instagram
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Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to the comments section to show love, calling the campaign “stunning” and “iconic,” while others couldn’t get enough of the bold creative direction.

“My cutiepie Syd 🥰🔥😉,” a fan account gushed.

“That is pure style ❤️,” another wrote.

“The prettiest girl ever 🤍,” a third added.

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image of The actress used roses to cover herself in the photo.
Source: @syrn/Instagram

The actress used roses to cover herself in the photo.

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Beyond the buzzworthy photos, Sweeney has been open about how her personal journey shaped her business.

“I grew up with b----. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident,” Sweeney, 28, shared in a recent interview published on March 12. "I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide. It wasn’t until [I played] Cassie in Euphoria that I started realizing it’s actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible. We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin.”

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image of The actress is focused on her lingerie line.
Source: MEGA

The actress is focused on her lingerie line.

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She went on to explain how her frustrations with fit and comfort pushed her to take matters into her own hands.

“I’d always be like, ‘Oh, this fit doesn’t work,’” she recalled. “‘I don’t have the support I want. The straps are digging into my shoulders or it’s kind of itchy and riding up.’ I started a whole Pinterest board of thousands of photos of inspiration, and I [thought], ‘I should actually do this.’ And we put it together.”

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That vision ultimately became her brand, SYRN, which officially launched in January.

The line now offers 44 sizes across four collections — Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress — and aims to go beyond just lingerie.

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image of Sydney Sweeney said SYRN is about gaining confidence.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney said SYRN is about gaining confidence.

Sweeney made it clear her mission is about empowerment and inclusivity.

“I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day," she said in a January 27 interview. "As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

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