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Sydney Sweeney Caught Kissing Scooter Braun in PDA-Packed Appearance at 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere: Watch

Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA/@popcrave/X

Sydney Sweeney was seen kissing Scooter Braun as she brought him as her date to the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles.

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April 8 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun packed on the PDA at the premiere of Euphoria Season 3.

A viral video shared to X on Wednesday, April 8, shows the blonde beauty planting a peck on her boyfriend as they got comfortable in red velvet seats.

Sweeney, 28, grabbed Braun’s cheek and pulled him in for a kiss after waving hello to a guest seated behind her.

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Source: @popcrave/X

Sydney Sweeney brought her boyfriend to the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere.

Sweeney attended the premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., dressed in a white mini dress with long, draped sleeves and a bow at the center of the waistline. The archival Pierre Cardin design was paired with a diamond bracelet and rings, as well as sparkly heels.

After the event, the actress was photographed leaving an afterparty with Braun at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, Calif. Sweeney sported the same white ensemble, while her man donned a sleek navy blue suit and black glasses.

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When Did Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Start Dating?

Image of Sydney Sweeney kissed Scooter Braun in the audience.
Source: @popcrave/X

Sydney Sweeney kissed Scooter Braun in the audience.

The duo reportedly began dating in June, when they were spotted strolling through Italy together before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

"They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider dished to a publication at the time. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

"He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," another source said of Braun.

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Image of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were first romantically linked last summer.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were first romantically linked last summer.

Since last summer, the couple has been inseparable. In November 2025, they cozied up in the pool at Sweeney’s Florida Keys home. Just a few weeks prior, the stars attended Matt Rife’s comedy show at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. Sweeney and Braun, 44, reportedly held hands under the table and cracked up at jokes, including one about the White Lotus alum.

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Image of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun frequently pack on the PDA.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun frequently pack on the PDA.

"She’s at the pharmacy and her t----- are out – it’s wild," opening act Jackson McQueen said on stage while Sweeney reportedly "doubled over" with laughter. "For no reason."

The couple also previously attended Halloween Horror Nights together with the TV star’s parents.

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Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Engagement to Jonathan Davino

Image of Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.

Before she dated Braun, Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino. The exes shockingly split in January 2025 after seven years together.

"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," a source shared with a news outlet. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."

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