Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Romantic Karaoke Night Sparks Buzz
Feb. 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun recently enjoyed a memorable karaoke date in Ventura, Calif., showcasing their chemistry and fun-loving nature.
The actress, 28, and the music executive, 44, took the stage together, belting out Neil Diamond's classic "Sweet Caroline." Eyewitnesses reported their exuberance as they engaged the crowd, creating a lively atmosphere.
In addition to their duet, Sweeney performed a solo rendition of ABBA's "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)." The performance captivated the audience, as Sweeney energetically jumped and danced, prompting attendees to mirror her enthusiasm.
The couple's relationship has flourished since they were first linked in June 2025 at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding. They have been spotted together multiple times since, including a recent arm-in-arm walk in Brentwood, Calif. Sweeney sported casual attire, including baggy jeans and a white T-shirt, while Braun opted for a laid-back look with a long-sleeve shirt and tan shorts.
Family support is evident in their relationship. Sweeney's mother, Lisa, was recently seen boarding Braun's private jet, which indicates approval of their romance. Despite their public displays of affection, Sweeney emphasizes her independence.
In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she stated, "I don’t actually need a man."
Sweeney outlined her expectations for a partner, expressing a desire for someone who is "athletic and outgoing and funny," and who values family. She highlighted her adventurous spirit, noting the importance of finding a partner who can join her in outdoor activities.
However, Sweeney's growing popularity has attracted attention from other suitors. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua recently flirted with her on social media, further complicating her relationship with Braun. Sources indicate that Braun is uncomfortable with the attention Sweeney receives from professional athletes, feeling it to be disrespectful.
Despite these challenges, Sweeney remains steadfast in her independence. Friends close to her report that she values her alone time and enjoys traveling solo or spending time with friends. "Sydney has always been fiercely independent," a source explained. "She values time alone, and Scooter prefers togetherness."