Sydney Sweeney Exposes Her Cleavage as She Nearly Busts Out of Matching Set in 'Home Alone'-Inspired Holiday Lingerie Campaign: Watch
Oct. 27 2026, Updated 2:40 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney exposed her assets in a lingerie campaign inspired by the beloved Christmas classic Home Alone.
The Euphoria star left little to the imagination in a matching set that highlighted her hourglass curves as she recreated famous scenes from the iconic movie.
The eye-catching ensemble featured a low-cut bra that accentuated her enviable cleavage, a high-waisted pair of micro shorts and a cozy cropped cable knit cardigan.
Her lingerie and loungewear brand shared the video of the blonde beauty in pieces from Hibernation Nation, the new Comfy collection from SYRN's "The Holiday Shop." The collection dropped on October 27 via the official website.
In the video, she revealed that the pieces will be available in three colors: Sugar Cookie, Evening Blue and Wine About It. Other than the cardigan and shorts she sported, the collection consists of two other pieces — a knit camisole and a crewneck sweater.
Sydney Sweeney's Fans Were 'Obsessed'
"The Holiday Shop is officially open," the company captioned the clip, as her fans filled the comments section with praise.
"These are the best," wrote one person.
Another said, "OMG Syd, I have no words for you as always!!!!!!!!"
"Omg this is so f------- cute," added a third, as a fourth called the campaign, "Peak marketing."
A fifth simply commented, "OBSESSEDDD."
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The Collection Is SYRN's First Holiday Drop
Just last week, Sweeney announced the holiday collection with multiple separate Instagram posts donning various styles of spicy lingerie.
In one look, the 29-year-old wore a matching red set adorned with bows that she paired with a white veil. For another, Sweeney also modeled a baby blue lace lingerie set that accentuated her slim waist while waving a large white feathered fan.
A third, much darker look consisted of skimpy black lingerie, leather gloves and heavy makeup, which resembled Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Lastly, the model channeled Cindy Lou Who from Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, in a revealing plaid ensemble, before switching into a more conservative pair of checkered pajamas.
This is Sweeney's first holiday line for SYRN, which she launched in January.
Sydney Sweeney Received Backlash
While the campaign was well received by many, some critics online claimed that she was out of touch for sexualizing the popular children's character, Cindy Lou Who.
Social media users took to the comments to share their concerns, with one user writing, "This woman is DISGUSTING."
"Making a child character sexual isn’t it…and yes it is that deep," another person raged, while a third questioned, "Is she actually turning Cindy Lou, the purest, sweetest child, into a s-- symbol!?!? Fire that creative director and get a brain, Sydney Sweeney."