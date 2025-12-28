Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Relationship Timeline — From Connecting at the Bezos-Sánchez Wedding to PDA-Packed Outings and More
Dec. 28 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
June 2025: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are in full-on Euphoria amid their blossoming relationship.
The pair burst onto the dating scene after connecting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Italy in June. A TikTok video later surfaced, showing Braun strolling the streets of Venice alongside Sweeney and model Amélie Tremblay.
"This is when I spotted Sydney Sweeney & @Amélie Tremblay and @Scooter Braun In Venice for Jeff Bezos and @LaurenSánchezBezos Wedding Saturday Afternoon," the caption read.
In September, a source confirmed Sweeney and Braun "hung out that whole weekend" and "had a lot of fun."
"They have been texting since and have seen each other a few times," the insider added.
August 2025: Scooter Braun Told His Friends He Was Dating Sydney Sweeney
The dating rumors gained momentum when Star Magazine published a report claiming the father-of-three told his closest friends he and the Christy actress were dating. However, he reportedly asked them to "keep it hush-hush for now."
September 2025: Reports Claimed Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney Were 'Casually Dating'
After the end of summer, multiple news outlets — including TMZ and People — reported that Sweeney and Braun were "casually dating."
"Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20s do—she's dating," the tipster told TMZ.
Sources also told People everything was "casual" between the twosome and that Sweeney was "living her life and working hard." A second insider shared, "He's loving spending time with her and seeing where things go."
Sweeney and Braun let the rumors swirl even further while getting cozy during multiple outings, including a Labor Day Weekend vacation in Lake Tahoe, a date to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights and a romantic dinner in Los Angeles.
While a Us Weekly insider explained it was "not serious," separate sources told the Daily Mail the relationship had deepened, with the pair "talking every day and seeing each other often."
October 2025: Things Had Gotten 'More Serious' Between Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
"They are dating and it has become more serious," a source told Us Weekly on October 2.
They added that Sweeney and Braun were "keeping things light and fun" while "consistently seeing each other the last two months."
The pair made additional outings later that month, fueling the buzz.
November 2025: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun 'Balance Each Other Well'
As their connection became a full-fledged romance, a source claimed neither Sweeney nor Braun "had expected it to turn into something serious at first and are surprised by how genuine the connection has become."
"Scooter is extremely supportive, and that is one of the reasons why she is so drawn to him. He's deeply interested in her career and life, and [he] often offers valuable perspective and guidance that she really appreciates," they added.
Sweeney became busy with her press tour and Euphoria filming, but she and her new boyfriend "balance each other well."
They continued, "Scooter's charm and confidence have been a huge attraction for Sydney."
December 2025: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Are 'Going Strong'
On December 2, People cited a source who confirmed Sweeney and Braun "are going strong" and that "things between them are great."
"They're in a committed relationship and things are serious," said the insider.