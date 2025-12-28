Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Relationship Timeline — From Connecting at the Bezos-Sánchez Wedding to PDA-Packed Outings and More

Article continues below advertisement

June 2025: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are 'going strong' months after they began dating.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are in full-on Euphoria amid their blossoming relationship. The pair burst onto the dating scene after connecting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Italy in June. A TikTok video later surfaced, showing Braun strolling the streets of Venice alongside Sweeney and model Amélie Tremblay. "This is when I spotted Sydney Sweeney & @Amélie Tremblay and @Scooter Braun In Venice for Jeff Bezos and @LaurenSánchezBezos Wedding Saturday Afternoon," the caption read. In September, a source confirmed Sweeney and Braun "hung out that whole weekend" and "had a lot of fun." "They have been texting since and have seen each other a few times," the insider added.

August 2025: Scooter Braun Told His Friends He Was Dating Sydney Sweeney

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted walking together in Venice, Italy.

The dating rumors gained momentum when Star Magazine published a report claiming the father-of-three told his closest friends he and the Christy actress were dating. However, he reportedly asked them to "keep it hush-hush for now."

September 2025: Reports Claimed Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney Were 'Casually Dating'

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun initially sparked dating rumors after their Italy outing.

October 2025: Things Had Gotten 'More Serious' Between Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was also linked to Orlando Bloom.

"They are dating and it has become more serious," a source told Us Weekly on October 2. They added that Sweeney and Braun were "keeping things light and fun" while "consistently seeing each other the last two months." The pair made additional outings later that month, fueling the buzz.

November 2025: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun 'Balance Each Other Well'

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.

As their connection became a full-fledged romance, a source claimed neither Sweeney nor Braun "had expected it to turn into something serious at first and are surprised by how genuine the connection has become." "Scooter is extremely supportive, and that is one of the reasons why she is so drawn to him. He's deeply interested in her career and life, and [he] often offers valuable perspective and guidance that she really appreciates," they added. Sweeney became busy with her press tour and Euphoria filming, but she and her new boyfriend "balance each other well." They continued, "Scooter's charm and confidence have been a huge attraction for Sydney."

December 2025: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Are 'Going Strong'

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022.