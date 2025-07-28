or
Sydney Sweeney Sparks Dating Rumors With Hunky Mystery Man Months After She Called Off Engagement From Jonathan Davino

Single Sidney Sweeney spent some time in Idaho with a mystery man.

July 28 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Does Sydney Sweeney have a new man in her life?

Several months after the actress and Jonathan Davino ended their engagement, she was seen flashing a smile while riding a jet ski with a mystery man on Friday, July 25.

Sydney Sweeney Sparks Dating Rumors With New Man

An unidentified man had his arms wrapped around Sydney Sweeney while they rode a jet ski on Friday, July 25.

In photos from her outing, the Euphoria star, 27, enthusiastically steered a jet ski while an unidentified brunette man had his arms around her to hold on.

The pair both had life vests on, with the guy showing off his biceps in a pair of beige swim trunks, while Sweeney rocked a low-cut navy one-pice swimsuit with a cheeky behind.

The star, who was in Idaho, was also seen using a rope to jump into the lake.

The star confirmed in May that she's single after ending her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

This isn't the first time the blonde bombshell has sparked romance rumors since becoming single, as fans thought she could be more than friends with Orlando Bloom when they were seen chatting in Italy ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.

In addition, eyewitnesses also saw her dancing with fellow wedding guest Tom Brady.

However, a source insisted, "She is not looking to get right into another serious relationship."

"She has not enjoyed any time being single since her career exploded," the insider pointed out. "She also has her plate completely full with work right now and doesn't have time for anything heavy."

"She's vowed she won't commit to anyone. Sydney's also considering Jonathan's feelings," the source added. "It would be crushing for him if she got serious with someone new right away because part of why they split is that she wants to be single and focus on her career. She needs to stick to that and she fully intends to."

Sydney Sweeney

When Did the Actress and Jonathan Davino Split?

The movie star and Davino started dating in 2018.

As OK! reported, rumors about the star's split from Davino, a movie producer, popped up in March, but an insider revealed they actually separated two months prior.

"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," one source told a news outlet of wedding planning.

"She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship," the source added of what tore them apart. "Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."

Sydney Sweeney Admits She 'Loves' Being Single

A source revealed Sweeney's busy schedule got in the way of their relationship.

On May 31, the actress finally confirmed the news herself in an interview, as when asked if she was single, she replied, "Yes. I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it."

