Sydney Sweeney Is 'Not Looking to Get Right Into Another Serious Relationship' After Calling Off Wedding to Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney is making the most of her newfound single life. Following her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, the actress has been spotted getting cozy with Glen Powell and fellow costar Brandon Sklenar.
However, a source told a news outlet that Sweeney, 27, is focusing on fun and ignoring the hype surrounding her love life.
"She is not looking to get right into another serious relationship. She has not enjoyed any time being single since her career exploded," the insider revealed. "She also has her plate completely full with work right now and doesn't have time for anything heavy."
Since reports of her breakup with Davino, 41, surfaced in early April, "every guy in Hollywood" has reportedly been chasing after her.
Yet, "she wants to at least enjoy the summer as a single woman this year," the source continued.
"She's vowed she won't commit to anyone. Sydney's also considering Jonathan's feelings," the insider added. "It would be crushing for him if she got serious with someone new right away because part of why they split is that she wants to be single and focus on her career. She needs to stick to that and she fully intends to."
Despite her intentions to remain unattached, the source noted, "That doesn't mean she's going to be a nun. She's an It girl right now, everyone wants to meet her. Why shouldn't she enjoy it? Brandon is hot. They had fun at Coachella and are going to see each other again, but it's not exclusive. She's still free to see whoever she wants."
Sweeney and Sklenar, 34, were spotted showing off their chemistry at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival in California in late April. Fans speculated about their friendship after a TikTok video surfaced, featuring the Euphoria star dancing in front of the It Ends With Us actor during Creed's performance.
"Brandon was acting single. He was very attentive toward Sydney. It seemed like he was just there to have fun with her," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. "There is flirtatious chemistry with her and Brandon. People around them noticed."
"It seemed like they were on a date together the whole night on Saturday," the eyewitness continued. "They obviously had become friends from working together. Sydney is having a lot of fun in her single era right now."
Despite the flirtation, a source clarified that Sklenar and Sweeney are not dating.
"They are just really good friends, and Sydney is living her best life right now," the insider stated, adding that the Madame Web actress has a "flirtatious personality."
Romance rumors have also swirled around Sweeney and Powell, 36, since fans noticed their chemistry in the 2023 film Anyone But You.
During their press tour in December 2023, Powell denied any romantic involvement.
"No, but we do love each other. And, honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I've ever met. She's really great," he said while in conversation with Today.
The dating speculation reignited when the two were spotted together in Dallas, Texas, for his sister Leslie's wedding weekend on March 28. Sources informed celebrity gossip DeuxMoi that the pair appeared "real close."
However, Powell's mom, Cyndy, told Daily Mail on March 31 that Sweeney is merely a close family friend.
"They're definitely not together," she explained. "We love Sydney. We've considered her just a really, really good friend. We were all together so much, and we haven't seen her in a long time. She's really a friend and we all enjoy her."