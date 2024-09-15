Sydney Sweeney Shares Rare Photos of Fiancé Jonathan Davino During Fun-Filled Trip to Universal Studios
Sydney Sweeney is giving fans a rare glimpse into her happy life with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.
The Anyone but You actress, 27, took to Instagram on Saturday, September 14, to share pictures of herself, her future husband, 41, and their friends during an outing at Universal Studios in California.
"Came for @horrornights stayed for the minions," Sweeney captioned the snaps of her crew living it up at the theme park.
The duo, who have been linked since 2018, have kept their relationship under wraps as the blonde beauty has only gotten more famous. The two became engaged in 2022 but have yet to set a date for when they will be walking down the aisle — but the actress is definitely planning the big moment.
“What girl doesn’t create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started making that when I was like ten. I don’t have a color scheme yet. I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?'" she gushed in an interview.
Sweeney and the businessman joined forces when he signed on to help produce her romcom Anyone but You. “It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice … And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?” the Euphoria alum explained.
During the promotion for the 2023 flick, Sweeney and costar Glen Powell sparked rumors of an affair. However, she shut down any cheating speculation with her devotion to her main squeeze.
"That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot," she made clear during an appearance on Today. "And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever."
Even the Top Gun star, 35, was quick to dismiss the rumors about any possible romance going on between himself and his on-screen love interest. "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," he explained in an interview. "But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now."
Glamour UK conducted the 2022 interview with Sweeney.