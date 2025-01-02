or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Tiny Black Bikini as She Reflects on Her 'Favorite' Days From 2024: Photos

sydney sweeney rocks bikini recap
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney wore a tiny black bikini while reflecting on her 'favorite' days from 2024.

By:

Jan. 2 2025, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sydney Sweeney isn't letting trolls stop her from posting some gorgeous bikini photos!

On Thursday, January 2, the Euphoria starlet, 27, shared some photo from last year — one of which showed her wearing a black bathing suit while on a float in a body of water.

"the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite," she captioned the photo dump, which also featured her wearing a white dress, hanging out with friends and doing karaoke.

In the last photo, Sweeney is seeing kissing her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney rocks bikini recap
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The star put her bikini body on display in a new photo.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people loved seeing the actress so happy — especially after she clapped back at people for body-shaming her as she prepares for a new role.

One person wrote, "i love to see you happy🥹," while another said, "Looks like you had a KILLER year!"

A third user added, "BEAUTY QUEEN."

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney rocks bikini recap
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney recently clapped back at body-shamers.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the White Lotus alum was seen soaking up the sun in a skimpy bathing suit in Florida in December 2024, but some people decided to critique her figure.

Days later, Sweeney displayed a slew of crude remarks from random trolls, with some claiming she needs to "lose a few pounds" and she looks "frumpy."

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney rocks bikini recap
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney was seen kissing her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in a new photo.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip then showed the blonde babe lifting weights in the gym while showing off her biceps.

People were proud of Sweeney for sticking up for herself. One person wrote, "Girl you're so pretty, don’t care about them! ❤️," while another said, "So powerful ❤️👏."

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney rocks bikini recap
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The actress posted some of her 'favorite' photos from 2024 on January 2, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney continued to post sultry photos, as she sported a red formfitting dress while taking some sultry mirror snapshots on December 16.

"santa’s not the only one rocking red this season … and a little extra sparkle with @armanibeauty #armanimakeup," she wrote.

Two days later, Sweeney went braless as she posed for some photos outside. "rain rain go away," the Anyone But You star, who sported jeans and a chunky sweater, captioned a slew of photos of herself covering up her assets with a large Miu Miu purse.

Fans were thrilled to see the new set of pictures.

"She broke the internet again," while another said, "only you know how to make winter fashion s--- ❄️😍👏🏻."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.