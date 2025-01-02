Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Tiny Black Bikini as She Reflects on Her 'Favorite' Days From 2024: Photos
Sydney Sweeney isn't letting trolls stop her from posting some gorgeous bikini photos!
On Thursday, January 2, the Euphoria starlet, 27, shared some photo from last year — one of which showed her wearing a black bathing suit while on a float in a body of water.
"the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite," she captioned the photo dump, which also featured her wearing a white dress, hanging out with friends and doing karaoke.
In the last photo, Sweeney is seeing kissing her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.
Of course, people loved seeing the actress so happy — especially after she clapped back at people for body-shaming her as she prepares for a new role.
One person wrote, "i love to see you happy🥹," while another said, "Looks like you had a KILLER year!"
A third user added, "BEAUTY QUEEN."
As OK! previously reported, the White Lotus alum was seen soaking up the sun in a skimpy bathing suit in Florida in December 2024, but some people decided to critique her figure.
Days later, Sweeney displayed a slew of crude remarks from random trolls, with some claiming she needs to "lose a few pounds" and she looks "frumpy."
The clip then showed the blonde babe lifting weights in the gym while showing off her biceps.
People were proud of Sweeney for sticking up for herself. One person wrote, "Girl you're so pretty, don’t care about them! ❤️," while another said, "So powerful ❤️👏."
Sweeney continued to post sultry photos, as she sported a red formfitting dress while taking some sultry mirror snapshots on December 16.
"santa’s not the only one rocking red this season … and a little extra sparkle with @armanibeauty #armanimakeup," she wrote.
Two days later, Sweeney went braless as she posed for some photos outside. "rain rain go away," the Anyone But You star, who sported jeans and a chunky sweater, captioned a slew of photos of herself covering up her assets with a large Miu Miu purse.
Fans were thrilled to see the new set of pictures.
"She broke the internet again," while another said, "only you know how to make winter fashion s--- ❄️😍👏🏻."