Sydney Sweeney Spotted on Date Night With Fiancé Jonathan Davino After Explosive Glen Powell Affair Rumors
Sydney Sweeney is debunking split rumors!
On Friday, April 28, the Euphoria actress was spotted on a NYC date night with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. The adorable outing came after Sweeney and Anyone But You costar Glen Powell were speculated to have taken their romance off-screen.
The 25-year-old and her 38-year-old husband-to-be took a stroll together following an Armani Beauty event that the actress attended earlier in the day. The couple appeared to be in good spirits despite the recent cheating gossip.
Neither Sweeney nor her fiancé have publicly addressed the rumors.
The blonde beauty stunned in knee-high black leather boots, an oversized black leather jacket and a black mini dress. The star accessorized with some hoop earrings and wore her golden hair straight. Notably, she was not wearing her four-carat engagement ring estimated to be worth a whopping $150,000.
Meanwhile, Davino matched his lover’s chic ensemble, also sporting an all black 'fit with a a leather jacket.
On Tuesday, April 25, an insider confirmed that Sweeney and Powell were not together despite his recent break up with Gigi Paris, who he dated for three years.
They also noted that the Sharp Objects alum "is still" with Davino and "all is well between" the couple of five years, who got engaged last March.
As OK! previously reported, the cheating rumors swirled while Sweeney and Powell were filming their upcoming rom-com in Australia. Fans quickly began to notice how flirty the two actors had become both on and off screen.
The Washington native and The Dark Knight Rises alum even started uploading photos of themselves getting close while on set for the R-rated romance.
Then, to add fuel to the fire, an insider confirmed that Powell and his former girlfriend split just a few weeks ago. Fans began to speculate that Sweeney might be the reason they parted ways.
Although, the source said the ex-lovers called it quits far before any rumors about the 34-year-old and Sweeney came to light.
"Gigi and Glen had broken up several times," the insider claimed. "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good."
"It wasn't about infidelity. She's on different coasts modeling, he's on different coasts filming," they added. "When she left, they were on great terms."
