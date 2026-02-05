or
Sydney Sweeney Says She Doesn't 'Actually Need a Man' Amid Scooter Braun Romance

Sydney Sweeney said she doesn’t 'need a man' amid her romance with Scooter Braun.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney has made a bold statement amid her romance with Scooter Braun.

The actress, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, insists that she doesn't "actually need a man."

image of Sydney Sweeney opened up about her independence.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney expressed her confidence and self-sufficiency. “Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man,” she stated.

The 28-year-old reflected on the challenges of dating, noting that it “takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with” her.

She shared her experience of ending a relationship with someone she deeply cared for because he felt he could not cope with her lifestyle. “It’s a hard thing,” she remarked.

image of The actress said she feels confident, successful and in control of her life.
Sweeney also discussed a recent conversation with her mother, Lisa, about her dating preferences.

Her mother encouraged her to reconsider the men she dates, saying, “Well, maybe your type’s not working out for you, Syd.”

“Maybe I need to be open to other experiences and try not to put everything in this exact box of what I think I need," she reflected.

Although Sweeney is exploring new relationship possibilities, she maintains certain criteria for potential partners. She indicated that she looks for someone “athletic and outgoing and funny,” emphasizing her adventurous nature.

“I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me,” she explained, adding that family values are also important to her.

image of The 'Euphoria' star admitted dating can be challenging given her fast-paced lifestyle.
In her conversation, Sweeney made rare comments about her past relationship with Jonathan Davino, with whom she was engaged for three years. “I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it. I was very private,” she noted.

image of Sydney Sweeney shared that her mother encouraged her to rethink her dating 'type.'
Sweeney's romance with Braun began in August 2025 after they were spotted together in Italy. The couple enjoyed a series of public outings, including when they went on a bike ride in California.

