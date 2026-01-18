Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is said to be plotting a provocative Oscars red-carpet appearance as Hollywood backlash over her politics and advertising work leaves her feeling sidelined, with sources telling OK! the actress is preparing to push back in the most visible way possible. The star, 28, who rose to prominence after landing the role of unhinged high schooler Cassie in HBO's Euphoria in 2019, has faced months of criticism following her "racist" American Eagle denim campaign and the resurfacing of her Republican voter registration. Now, sources tell us the controversy has cooled her standing among liberal industry elites and left her feeling quietly "canceled" within parts of Hollywood, even as her career continues to expand commercially.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney rose to fame after 'Euphoria' aired.

An insider said Sweeney believes the American Eagle campaign crossed a line for some in the industry – but is intent to get "revenge" on the "lefties" she feels are against her. "Sydney feels she has been frozen out by people who view the ad as racist and can't accept her Republican leanings," our source said. "From her perspective, she's been written off by the same Hollywood circles that once championed her." The tension has surfaced when Sweeney attended Variety's Power of Women last year in a sheer silver gown, drawing criticism online for being "overexposed" even as she spoke onstage about being underestimated.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney frequently wears revealing outfits.

Another source said the response only hardened her resolve. "She knows exactly why people pay attention to her. She's not interested in shrinking herself to make Oscars bosses or Hollywood gatekeepers comfortable." Sources claim the Oscars have privately urged stars to keep the ceremony more family-friendly, but Sweeney is now considering an intentionally defiant look at this year's ceremony. One source said: "Sydney sees the red carpet as her moment for revenge. If they want actresses covered up, she's prepared to go in the opposite direction." The insider added comparisons have already been drawn by insiders between her plan and the 2025 naked stunt pulled by Bianca Censori, who stunned fashion audiences with her near-nude look alongside husband Kanye West on the 2025 Grammys red carpet. "Syd's talked about pushing things as far as she can," our source added. "A nude-style stunt is absolutely on the table. She will probably not go as far as Bianca, but would secretly love to." Behind the controversy, Sweeney's output has remained relentless. Over the past two years, she has appeared in nine films, including Anyone But You and Madame Web, and has said publicly she could be "booked for the next three or four years" if she chose.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney appeared in films like 'Anyone But You' and 'Madame Web.'

She also recently packed on the pounds to star in boxing biopic Christy and has been filming Season 3 of Euphoria. Her business ventures have also drawn huge attention. Sweeney's American Eagle campaign reportedly drove a 25 percent spike in sales for the brand, while her collaboration with Dr. Squatch – which included soap made with what she described as droplets of her "actual bath water" – sold out instantly and later appeared online for up to $2,000.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is 'focused on building an empire,' a source said.