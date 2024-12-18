Sydney Sweeney Goes Braless as She Stuns in Rainy New York City Photoshoot

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty was seen soaking up the sun in a skimpy bathing suit in Florida, but some people decided to critique her figure.

On December 13, Sweeney displayed a slew of crude remarks from random trolls, with some claiming she needs to "lose a few pounds" and she looks "frumpy."

The clip then showed the White Lotus starlet lifting weights in the gym while showing off her biceps.