or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Goes Braless as She Stuns in Rainy New York City Photoshoot

sydney sweeney braless after body shaming comments
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney went braless in a new set of photos after she clapped back at haters over her viral bikini photos.

By:

Dec. 18 2024, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

After Sydney Sweeney's bikini photos went viral, the actress continues to flaunt her stunning physique.

On Wednesday, December 18, the actress, 27, went braless as she posed for some photos outside. "rain rain go away," the Euphoria starlet, who sported jeans and a chunky sweater, captioned a slew of photos of herself covering up her assets with a large Miu Miu purse.

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney braless after body shaming comments
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney posed without a bra on in a new set of photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans went crazy over the new pictures. One person wrote, "She broke the internet again," while another said, "only you know how to make winter fashion s--- ❄️😍👏🏻."

A third person added, "Beautiful view 😍," while another said, "Imagine body-shaming HER 🛐."

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney braless after body shaming comments
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney recently clapped back at trolls who body-shamed her.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty was seen soaking up the sun in a skimpy bathing suit in Florida, but some people decided to critique her figure.

On December 13, Sweeney displayed a slew of crude remarks from random trolls, with some claiming she needs to "lose a few pounds" and she looks "frumpy."

The clip then showed the White Lotus starlet lifting weights in the gym while showing off her biceps.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney braless after body shaming comments
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The star loves to post a thirst trap once in a while!

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people were proud of Sweeney for sticking up for herself. One person wrote, "Girl you're so pretty, don’t care about them! ❤️," while another said, "So powerful ❤️👏."

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney braless after body shaming comments
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney recently flaunted her body in a red formfitting dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney continued to post despite the haters.

On Monday, December 16, Sweeney sported a red formfitting dress while taking some sultry mirror snapshots.

"santa’s not the only one rocking red this season … and a little extra sparkle with @armanibeauty #armanimakeup," she wrote.

This is hardly the first time Sweeney has pointed out what it feels like be picked apart by the public.

“I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction. I don’t know how to explain it — I’m still trying to figure it out myself,” said Sweeney while speaking to Variety. “People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor.”

“That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over," she continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.