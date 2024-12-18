Sydney Sweeney Goes Braless as She Stuns in Rainy New York City Photoshoot
After Sydney Sweeney's bikini photos went viral, the actress continues to flaunt her stunning physique.
On Wednesday, December 18, the actress, 27, went braless as she posed for some photos outside. "rain rain go away," the Euphoria starlet, who sported jeans and a chunky sweater, captioned a slew of photos of herself covering up her assets with a large Miu Miu purse.
Of course, fans went crazy over the new pictures. One person wrote, "She broke the internet again," while another said, "only you know how to make winter fashion s--- ❄️😍👏🏻."
A third person added, "Beautiful view 😍," while another said, "Imagine body-shaming HER 🛐."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty was seen soaking up the sun in a skimpy bathing suit in Florida, but some people decided to critique her figure.
On December 13, Sweeney displayed a slew of crude remarks from random trolls, with some claiming she needs to "lose a few pounds" and she looks "frumpy."
The clip then showed the White Lotus starlet lifting weights in the gym while showing off her biceps.
Of course, people were proud of Sweeney for sticking up for herself. One person wrote, "Girl you're so pretty, don’t care about them! ❤️," while another said, "So powerful ❤️👏."
Sweeney continued to post despite the haters.
On Monday, December 16, Sweeney sported a red formfitting dress while taking some sultry mirror snapshots.
"santa’s not the only one rocking red this season … and a little extra sparkle with @armanibeauty #armanimakeup," she wrote.
This is hardly the first time Sweeney has pointed out what it feels like be picked apart by the public.
“I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction. I don’t know how to explain it — I’m still trying to figure it out myself,” said Sweeney while speaking to Variety. “People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor.”
“That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over," she continued.