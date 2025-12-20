or
Sydney Sweeney Plotting Dramatic Next Move After Feeling Sidelined in Hollywood

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly leaving Hollywood detractors behind to star in a Bollywood movie.

Dec. 20 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is plotting a dramatic next move after feeling sidelined in Hollywood, and OK! can reveal it will shock her legions of fans.

The Euphoria starlet, 28, once celebrated as one of the industry's most sought-after young actresses, has recently been navigating a period of professional and personal turbulence, with sources telling us she is now eyeing a career move outside the United States.

Sweeney, who rose to fame with her role as Cassie in HBO's The White Lotus in 2019, has since appeared in nine films, including the rom-com Anyone But You and superhero feature Madame Web.

Image of Sydney Sweeney reportedly has her sights set on Bollywood.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney reportedly has her sights set on Bollywood.

Yet insiders say the actress has faced a wave of industry snubs, most recently at the Emmy Awards, where she presented Best Supporting Actor but avoided after-parties and backstage gatherings.

"She's tried to be friendly and approachable, but she keeps running into negativity," said a source familiar with Sweeney. "Sydney can sense when people are talking about her behind her back. She's had enough. The politics and double standards of Hollywood are wearing her down."

The source added that the tension stems in part from Sweeney's political leanings and public image.

Image of Sydney Sweeney faced backlash for her American Eagle campaign.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney faced backlash for her American Eagle campaign.

"She's faced criticism for registering as a Republican and for quietly expressing conservative views, which has led some in Hollywood to treat her dismissively," said a source close to Sweeney. "Her American Eagle campaign highlighting her 'blue' genes was also misinterpreted by online critics. Sydney feels unfairly attacked for decisions that are both personal and professional."

Sweeney is also reportedly navigating the scrutiny surrounding her new relationship with former music executive Scooter Braun, 44, whose own controversies – including disputes with Taylor Swift – have generated intense media attention.

"Criticism from strangers online is one thing, but when industry peers are gossiping about her personal life, it hits much harder," said a source close to Sweeney. "Sydney feels anxious at events because she senses constant judgment. She's choosing to skip gatherings to safeguard her well-being."

Industry observers say Sweeney's response has been strategic rather than reactive.

Sydney Sweeney

Image of Sydney Sweeney is fighting back 'Hollywood social politics.'
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is fighting back 'Hollywood social politics.'

"She's shifting her focus," said a Hollywood insider. "Sydney is looking at the bigger picture. Hollywood's social politics aren't going to change, so she's prioritizing her career and financial independence. Branching into international projects, like Bollywood, lets her gain exposure without dealing with the toxicity at home."

Sweeney is understood to have been offered around $55 million to star in a Bollywood production, portraying a young American star navigating romance with an Indian celebrity.

"She's thrilled by the prospect," said a source close to the discussions. "Bollywood has always fascinated her, and the size of the project, along with the creative freedom it offers, is an ideal way to escape Hollywood's constant scrutiny."

The insider added: "If she signs on, it will be her ultimate comeback against those who sidelined her. She no longer cares about A-list approval. Achieving success on her own terms, with a global payday, is exactly what she's aiming for."

Sweeney's representatives have not commented on the Bollywood offer, but sources indicate she is weighing the project "very seriously."

Image of Sydney Sweeney is seeking the 'ultimate comeback' against haters.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is seeking the 'ultimate comeback' against haters.

The actress' collaboration with American Eagle, promoting her "good genes," has become a flashpoint in Hollywood, sparking online backlash and accusations of political signaling. Critics state the campaign played on Nazi-linked ideologies of creating a blue-eyed, blonde-haired master-race through eugenics and purges of minorities, including the disabled.

The furore intensified scrutiny on Sweeney's Republican registration and conservative-leaning gestures. It also contributed to her feeling isolated within liberal Hollywood circles, with sources telling us "Hollywood's lefties" have "virtually frozen her out of projects she'd be perfect for."

