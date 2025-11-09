or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Spotted With Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino Amid Thrilling Romance With Scooter Braun

Split photo of Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino & Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney was spotted on an outing with ex-fiance Jonathan Davino amid her buzzing romance with Scooter Braun.

Profile Image

Nov. 9 2025, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney and her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, were seen catching up during a late-night outing, raising eyebrows about their relationship status amid Sweeney's budding romance with Scooter Braun.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Sydney Sweeney was spotted during an outing with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney was spotted during an outing with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Article continues below advertisement

The Euphoria actress, 28, hopped into the passenger seat of a car driven by Davino in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Page Six. As the movie producer sped away from the paparazzi, Sweeney shielded her face with her hand.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s wedding was called off this year.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s wedding was called off this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier that evening, Sweeney enjoyed a private dinner with friends at Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi while catching the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. Following the Dodgers' thrilling 5-4 victory just before midnight, she was dropped off via Uber just a few blocks away from Davino’s car.

Dressed in a brown leather jacket, denim shorts, and brown suede boots, Sweeney and Davino wasted no time in making their getaway together.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This reunion comes after reports surfaced about Sweeney's romance with Braun. “She enjoys having someone to ask advice from about her career,” a source shared last month. However, the insider warned, “Don’t expect any wedding bells… Her number one priority is her career.”

Despite Sweeney's growing relationship with the music manager, another source emphasized their seriousness. “They are full on. It’s not a casual relationship,” the insider said last month. “It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together.” Reports indicate that Braun "really, really likes her."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sydney Sweeney is currently linked to Scooter Braun following romance rumors in September.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is currently linked to Scooter Braun following romance rumors in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney and Braun, who have made several public appearances together since being linked in September, are navigating a new chapter in their lives. Braun recently became single after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Yael in 2022; they share three children. Sweeney, on the other hand, ended her engagement to Davino earlier this year after spending seven years together.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino were also seen in April despite calling off their wedding.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino were also seen in April despite calling off their wedding.

This isn’t the first time the former couple has been spotted together since calling off their wedding — Sweeney and Davino also shared a low-key lunch in April.

Sweeney also said she's a "hopeless romantic."

"What I’ve learned this year is that I have a really, really amazing group of girlfriends and I am strong and independent and that I’m going to be okay. If love finds me, love finds me. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I hope love finds me, but I’m not the type of person that wants to go out all the time. And I do believe in true love and wanting to be with someone for the rest of my life. So I’m not going to…you won’t see me jumping around a lot of places," she told GQ.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.