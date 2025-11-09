Sydney Sweeney Spotted With Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino Amid Thrilling Romance With Scooter Braun
Nov. 9 2025, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney and her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, were seen catching up during a late-night outing, raising eyebrows about their relationship status amid Sweeney's budding romance with Scooter Braun.
The Euphoria actress, 28, hopped into the passenger seat of a car driven by Davino in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Page Six. As the movie producer sped away from the paparazzi, Sweeney shielded her face with her hand.
Earlier that evening, Sweeney enjoyed a private dinner with friends at Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi while catching the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. Following the Dodgers' thrilling 5-4 victory just before midnight, she was dropped off via Uber just a few blocks away from Davino’s car.
Dressed in a brown leather jacket, denim shorts, and brown suede boots, Sweeney and Davino wasted no time in making their getaway together.
This reunion comes after reports surfaced about Sweeney's romance with Braun. “She enjoys having someone to ask advice from about her career,” a source shared last month. However, the insider warned, “Don’t expect any wedding bells… Her number one priority is her career.”
Despite Sweeney's growing relationship with the music manager, another source emphasized their seriousness. “They are full on. It’s not a casual relationship,” the insider said last month. “It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together.” Reports indicate that Braun "really, really likes her."
Sweeney and Braun, who have made several public appearances together since being linked in September, are navigating a new chapter in their lives. Braun recently became single after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Yael in 2022; they share three children. Sweeney, on the other hand, ended her engagement to Davino earlier this year after spending seven years together.
This isn’t the first time the former couple has been spotted together since calling off their wedding — Sweeney and Davino also shared a low-key lunch in April.
Sweeney also said she's a "hopeless romantic."
"What I’ve learned this year is that I have a really, really amazing group of girlfriends and I am strong and independent and that I’m going to be okay. If love finds me, love finds me. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I hope love finds me, but I’m not the type of person that wants to go out all the time. And I do believe in true love and wanting to be with someone for the rest of my life. So I’m not going to…you won’t see me jumping around a lot of places," she told GQ.